Ministry Of Health To Be Cleaned And Sanitised

THE Ministry of Health on the corner of Meeting and Augusta Streets will be deep cleaned and sanitised on Saturday, Cabinet Office announced.

This comes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the Cabinet Office said the worker has not been into work since Thursday September 17.

“The Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to all employees, and all other protocols are being followed,” the statement said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the sanitisation process will be executed and completed on September 26, so that operations can resume as usual on Monday September 28, 2020.”