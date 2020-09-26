91 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises To 89

The Ministry of Health reported on Friday that there were 91 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths and one additional death under investigation.

Thirty-seven people were also reported as having recovered from COVID-19.

The total number of cases is now 3,790 with 1,676 of those active.

Eighty-five of the new cases were in New Providence, two were in Grand Bahama, one was in Abaco and one was in Eleuthera. The locations of the other cases are pending.

A 33-year-old man of New Providence who died on September 19th and a 71-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, both from New Providence, who died on September 24th, brought the total number of deaths to 89.

There are 13 deaths under investigation.