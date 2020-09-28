‘Jazz’ Chisholm Hits Homer, 2-Run Double

Back in February, Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm spoke candidly at Miami Marlins’ Fanfest on his team’s probability to earn a playoff spot and become a contender in the National League.

The rookie’s brash projection came to fruition sooner than most expected as the Marlins clinched a berth in the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time since 2003.

The Marlins finished 31-29, the franchise’s first winning season since 2009, and clinched the No.6 seed in the National League.They will go on the road to face the No.3 seed and National League Central Division champion Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Round. The best-of-three wild card series begins on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Chisholm had his best game of the year in yesterday afternoon’s regular season finale, a 5-0 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York.

He blasted his second home run of the season and finished 2-4 with three RBI and scored two runs.

Starting at shortstop on a rest day for Miguel Rojas, Chisholm also had several highlights in the field defensively.

He ended the fourth inning when Gary Sanchez hit a sharp line drive to short which Chisholm corralled and spun around to make a perfect throw to first and record the out.

“I saw the ball hit and I was like, ‘Oh my God this one’s hit kind of hard, let’s just go with it.’” Chisholm said, “It ended up in the glove and it was one of the sickest plays I’ve ever made in my life.

Chisholm also ended the seventh inning with a similar play when DJ LaMehieu hit another hard ground ball in his direction which he converted to the final out.

The Marlins were the worst team in the National League a season ago at 57-105 and began this year hampered by a COVID-19 breakout which forced a constant roster turnover throughout the season and several makeup games on a makeshift schedule. Eighteen players tested positive for COVID-19 following the opening series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I think this is a good lesson for everyone. It really goes back to the players believing,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said.

According to ESPN, the Marlins’ 16 season playoff drought was the second-longest active streak in the majors, behind the Seattle Mariners at 18 seasons. Miami’s last playoff appearance was in 2003 when they advanced to the World Series. The franchise has only advanced to the playoffs twice in its history, both appearances concluded in World Series titles.

The playoff field will include the six division winners, the six second place teams, and the top two remaining teams in each league. The Wild Card round will have the higher seed in each series hosting all three games. After that, there will be a limited home field advantage in the playoffs this year, with the league attempting a quasi-bubble setup. The two NLDS series will take place in Arlington and Houston, while the two ALDS series will take place in San Diego and Los Angeles. The NLCS will take place in Arlington and the ALCS will take place in San Diego. The World Series will then happen in Arlington.

Chisholm appeared in 21 games this season since he became the seventh Bahamian called up to the majors. He hit .161 with a .563 OPS, two home runs, six RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases.