Minnis: In Era Of Disasters, Assessments Are Outdated

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has questioned why nations prone to disaster are still being assessed by international financial institutions using “outdated” methodologies.

Such countries, Dr Minnis said, are under constant assault from external shocks beyond their control.

In recent months, The Bahamas has had to deal with fallout from Hurricane Dorian and is now combating implications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the remarks to world leaders in a pre-recorded address at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

“Tourism serves as the main economic earner for The Bahamas,” Dr Minnis said. “Like other countries, we had to temporarily close our borders and regulate the movement of people to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Our priority was, and will always be, to protect lives and ensure the safety of those within our borders. The temporary closure of our borders caused one of the largest declines in visitor numbers since the advent of modern tourism in The Bahamas. The slowdown in economic activity in some areas of the private sector caused an unprecedented increase in unemployment prompting the activation of an Unemployment Benefits Programme and Self-Employed Assistance Programme, as well as other social safety programmes, including the National Food Distribution Programme, the largest feeding programme in our history.

“Mr President, small island developing countries like The Bahamas always appear to be operating in a vicious recovery mode cycle, having to deal with successive exogenous shocks and climatic events. The Bahamas experienced major hurricanes in 2015, 2016, 2017, and in September 2019, Hurricane Dorian, the largest Atlantic storm in recorded history.

“UN initial assessments valued the loss and damage incurred at $3.4 billion. Infrastructure and housing projects are ongoing, while we grapple with the impact of COVID-19, we continue to reach out to international partners for the much-needed assistance to restore and rebuild those islands.

Dr Minnis also said: “The economies of small island developing states, including those of the Caribbean community, are under constant assault from various external shocks beyond their control.

“This group of countries is among the most disaster-prone areas in the world. Pandemics, hurricanes, or climatic events, do not discriminate between low-income countries, middle-income countries, and developed economies.

“Hence the compelling question remains, as to why middle-income countries are still being assessed by international financial institutions using outdated methodologies that give no consideration to a country’s level of exposure, vulnerability and ability to recover from exogenous shocks.”

The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean’s review of the COVID-19 impact estimates that developmental achievements in the Caribbean and Latin America have been reversed by at least a decade.

World Bank projections point to at least 100 million people falling into extreme poverty.

As a result, Dr Minnis reiterated a call for a vulnerability index.

“I therefore reiterate the call for the institutionalisation of a vulnerability index in the decision-making processes of the international financial institutions and international donor community,” he said.

“I also echo the call of the region for the capitalisation of a Caribbean Resilience Fund.

“The decision of the G20 group to suspend debt service payments for the least developed countries is commendable, and I offer that this concession should be extended to other economic groupings as well.”

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Minnis said The Bahamas is cautiously optimistic about a viable vaccine.

“Given the immeasurable stress and strain placed on global health care systems and supply chains, I commend the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his continuous efforts to combat the pandemic.

“While we remain cautiously optimistic for a viable COVID-19 vaccine in the not too distant future, we note the collaborative efforts of the COVAX facility to secure arrangements for developing countries.

“Developing countries should be able to access vaccines via a transparent procurement process at affordable market rates. We salute the doctors, nurses, other healthcare workers and all on the frontline, who have sacrificed their own health in order to assist tens of millions of people around the world.

“They are the real heroes, to whom the global community owes immense gratitude,” Dr Minnis said.

On the issue of climate change, the nation’s leader said The Bahamas “continues to play its role in the preservation of a healthy marine and land environment which includes the expansion of marine protected areas and heritage sites”.

During his speech Dr Minnis also reiterated the country’s support “for an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba.”