Ready To Celebrate A Week Of Pride

PRIDE Bahamas 2020 will kick off next week and organisers say it will be a week-long series of virtual events geared toward making The Bahamas a country that is more accepting and inclusive of LGBTQI+ people.

“Pride 2020 for our committee, and we hope it will soon be for all of you, is more than just a moment; it’s a movement, the culmination of years of advocating and energy to make The Bahamas a more accepting and inclusive space for its LGBTQI+ citizens,” organisers said in a press release.

“For this reason, Pride 2020 has been constructed as a safe space for education and awareness for both the LGBTQI+ community and the wider Bahamas to best facilitate a much-needed dialogue on the concerns of the LGBTQI+ community.

“We have sessions focused on safe sex practices, the inclusion of LGBTQI+ persons in art, media and writing, the importance of religious faith in the lives of LGBTQI+ persons, and a variety of other timely topics for discussion.

“We also will not hesitate to bring to light the deep trauma faced by community members and will commemorate the LGBTQI+ lives lost over the years to various incidents of violence, neglect and hate at the hands of homophobic societal norms.

“In all, Pride 2020 is a call for the wider Bahamas to recognise the rights of its LGTBQI+ community and citizens. It is the first step in sensitising The Bahamas to the vital role its LGBTQI+ community plays in the societal and cultural structures of The Bahamas.

“Pride 2020 will make it clear that the needs and concerns of the LGBTQI+ community can no longer be pushed aside, it’s a reminder that we have a voice and will not be afraid to advocate for a more welcoming and inclusive country.”

The events had to be retooled due to restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Pride Bahamas spokesperson Alexus D’Marco said the events, which initially were set to be hosted in a public forum, would likely be hosted virtually in view of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The event’s theme is “The Rebirth of Pride Bahamas: Centering LGBTIQA+ People in The Bahamas’ Future”.