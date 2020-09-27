Suspects Quizzed In ‘$200k’ Nib Fraud

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
THE Royal Bahamas Police Force is expected to charge several people today over allegations of fraud at the National Insurance Board.
Officer-in-charge of Financial Crime Investigations Chief Superintendent Matthew Edgecombe said several suspects were assisting police.
NIB officials did not respond to Tribune inquiries yesterday. However, The Tribune was told the investigation looked into how a ring of people in New Providence and Andros allegedly defrauded NIB’s unemployment programme.
The fraud amount is allegedly somewhere in the vicinity of $200,000 and involves 13 people, sources close to the matter told The Tribune.
However, according to those sources, this number is expected to grow.
“The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Financial Crimes Investigation Branch is conducting an investigation into a complaint of fraud at the National Insurance Board,” Chief Superintendent Edgecombe said in a brief statement.
“As a result of those investigations, we have a number of suspects that are assisting with this investigation.
“Those suspects are expected to be arraigned in Magistrate’s court. . .on Monday.”
In a separate fraud related matter, a woman is expected to be charged today in relation to alleged theft at the Post Office.
The arraignments are scheduled for noon, police said.
Comments
hrysippus 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
So someone noticed the tip of this iceberg. Good.
KapunkleUp 57 minutes ago
I am actually surprised NIB has $200K left to tief. As many “loans” as they are handing out to other government agencies, there is probably very little actual cash left.
jamaicaproud 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
People are hurting, the system is strapped and people try this. Heartless... Well allegedly. In any event the whole operation seems to have cost more than stolen. Plus they will be piled up in one place and perhaps help to transmit Coro.,, Hmmmm The leaders of the vested entity should be fired for having slack systems in place.
tribanon 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
LOL at $200,000. NIB fraud each year is in the millions, not thousands, of dollars.
joeblow 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
This is just some FNM's ratting out some PLP's before the announcement of a possible early election! No news here!
