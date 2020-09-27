Suspects Quizzed In ‘$200k’ Nib Fraud

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force is expected to charge several people today over allegations of fraud at the National Insurance Board.

Officer-in-charge of Financial Crime Investigations Chief Superintendent Matthew Edgecombe said several suspects were assisting police.

NIB officials did not respond to Tribune inquiries yesterday. However, The Tribune was told the investigation looked into how a ring of people in New Providence and Andros allegedly defrauded NIB’s unemployment programme.

The fraud amount is allegedly somewhere in the vicinity of $200,000 and involves 13 people, sources close to the matter told The Tribune.

However, according to those sources, this number is expected to grow.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Financial Crimes Investigation Branch is conducting an investigation into a complaint of fraud at the National Insurance Board,” Chief Superintendent Edgecombe said in a brief statement.

“As a result of those investigations, we have a number of suspects that are assisting with this investigation.

“Those suspects are expected to be arraigned in Magistrate’s court. . .on Monday.”

In a separate fraud related matter, a woman is expected to be charged today in relation to alleged theft at the Post Office.

The arraignments are scheduled for noon, police said.