Msc Donates Food Supplies To Help Feed Grand Bahama

A Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) vessel arrived at Freeport Harbour on Monday afternoon with a donation of food supplies to the National Food Task Force for distribution on Grand Bahama.

It was the first of three MSC vessels expected to call at Freeport over the next three days with food donations to the Bahamas Government.

Senator Jasmine Dareus, deputy director of Urban Renewal, was on hand to accept the donations on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister and Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama.

“We are really excited about the donation from MSC,” she said. “We are really grateful.”

Mrs Dareus said that donated food items, such as rice, meat, flour, water, and pastries, will be distributed evenly to the five Urban Renewal Centres on Grand Bahama.

She noted these are difficult times for the residents, particularly families in Grand Bahama.

“I am sure residents will be happy during this difficult time,” she added.

Senator Dareus stressed anyone who has a need can collect food supplies.

She noted the UR centres also serve as a distribution hub for food vouchers.

In late August, due to increased applications for food assistance on Grand Bahama, the government expanded its food distribution programme, with the help of Urban Renewal, to help address delay issues.

During that time, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson reported the Feed GB programme had assisted some 7,754 households, which represented over 30,000 residents who had received vouchers.

Mrs Dareus said the government is pleased that corporate citizens and companies are partnering to assist and help feed Bahamians.

“We are happy for the donation; it speaks to the humanitarian effort of MSC and all other persons who are helping and donating to the GB community at this time,” she stated.

Rick Sasso, of MSC, said Bahamians have faced serious challenges following Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a family-owned company in the seafaring business for more than 300 years, the MSC Group has a long-standing commitment to supporting our family and friends in times of need,” he said.

“The people of the Bahamas have faced significant challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and now have the added challenge of coping with the fallout of the global COVID-19 crisis.

With MSC Cruises and MSC Cargo as part of the Bahamian family for decades, we feel it is our responsibility and obligation to do what we can for the people of the Bahamas. MSC Group – through the MSC Foundation – is honoured today to be able to donate much-needed food supplies to the community of Freeport,” he said.