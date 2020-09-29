‘A Nice, Loving, Kind Girl - A Good Mom’: Domestic Row Turns To Horror As Mother And Daughter Killed

• The updated version of this story can be found HERE
By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
A MOTHER and her child were found slain at their Nassau Village home yesterday morning.
Police suspect the double killing came after a domestic dispute.
The child’s father, 35-year-old Edward Wallace, identified his murdered daughter as eight-year-old Ednique Wallace and her mother as Alicia Sawyer, 30.
Officers were called to the scene at Stack Avenue after 8am.
Mr Wallace said he learned about the horrific incident through his stepdaughter who lived with the two victims.
“My stepdaughter called me this morning,” the grieving father told The Tribune. “She tell me her mother bleeding on the ground and my daughter have a cut on her neck. She on the ground bleeding.”
He said his stepdaughter is now with his wife.
He described his young daughter Ednique as a “nice, loving, kind” girl and Ms Sawyer as “a good mother” who took care of her children.
He said the eight-year-old was a student at T G Glover Primary School and was set to enter the fourth grade.
At the scene yesterday, police press liaison officer ASP Audley Peters said the killings appeared to be connected to a domestic incident based on the evidence police were looking at, adding police were following “promising” leads.
Initially police said the two bodies appeared to have gunshot injuries, but later ASP Peters said officers could not say what the murder weapon was. Both victims did have injuries to their bodies, however, he said.
ASP Peters said Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle has put together a special task force for Nassau Village and the Royal Bahamas Police Force is confident the investigation will be brought to a swift closure.
This double killing came about a week after seven-year-old Reyes Williams was fatally shot in the Nassau Village community during a drive-by shooting, according to police.
Police said that shooting took place shortly before 9pm on Sunday, September 20, at Alexandria Blvd, when police received a report of gunshots being fired.
Police previously said a blue car approached a residence and an occupant opened fire on the people who were gathered in front of this home, resulting in the boy being hit.
The boy was heading towards his cousin’s house across the street when shots that appeared to come from the back seat of a Nissan Note struck him.
Yesterday, ASP Peters said the loss of a minor’s life is an incident that is “very disheartening” for anyone who is a parent or any sensible thinking person.
“That’s why it’s imperative for people who are aware of these persons who are in possession of firearms, who are participating in illegal activities that could cause what we consider to be casualties of war.”
As it relates to domestic violence concerns, he explained: “The home is supposed to be the safest place. Apparently for a long time in our community that has not been the case in all aspects and so whenever complaints of domestic violence come to the attention of the police we seek to act on it as quickly as possible. However, in some instances individuals ... report to police and they return and decide not to continue with those reports.
“We understand that there is a process that persons, whether it be the victim or whether it be the perpetrator, it’s a process that they go through when violence occurs in the home and so what we can as police officers, all we can do is take the initial complaint and act at the request of the victim. Where we can we refer the persons to the Ministry of Social Services for counselling or the relevant agencies who can assist with respect to family parenting and so we are concerned. In our concern, our actions are limited as to what we can do to eliminate the act in itself in its entirety.”
Anyone with information on these incidents should call police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
The crisis center reported months ago the effects all of the lockdowns and restrictions along with job losses were having on domestic violence. Nobody in parliament listens. They having a jolly time laughing about cutting down trees on the beach.
Very sorry for the father. He seemed to have respect for the mother of his child. That's a very good report for both of them.
Porcupine 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
Yesterday, ASP Peters said the loss of a minor’s life is an incident that is “very disheartening” for anyone who is a parent or any sensible thinking person. “That’s why it’s imperative for people who are aware of these persons who are in possession of firearms, who are participating in illegal activities that could cause what we consider to be casualties of war.” Sorry ASP Peters, if it wasn't a gun, it would have been a cutlass, knife, car, broken bottle, hammer, or any number of items that can be used to harm. Stop with these stupid "gun" excuses. Please. The problem is we inhabit a country where there is increasing violence, a breakdown of family, a loss of respect for life. The problem is much deeper than policing. Police, and I apologize for saying this, are not at the top of our intellectual ladder, in any country. Meaning, the police don't have a clue either. They arrive on the scene after a crime is committed. The reasons for the crime is a deeper issue which the police actually help perpetuate. This is a social breakdown, from within. The churches have failed. Our political leadership has failed. Our men have failed. Our police have failed. We, as supposedly decent people have failed. Please stop with this ignorant "gun" crap. What needs to stop is the demand for guns. We will never, ever stop the flow of guns into The Bahamas, so long as people want them and are willing to pay for them. One boat from the US could supply every Bahamian who wants one with a gun. Did we miss the lessons from rum running? Are we really that dense? Every single time we read an article like this in the paper, we become ever more desensitized to these tragedies. RIP two beautiful girls.
jamaicaproud 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
You speak well.
trueBahamian 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
If we solve the gun issue, we reduce the crime stats dramatically. It's difficult to catch smugglers but you can severely punish those in possession of guns.
But, as we see here all crimes are not committed with guns. So, we have to deal with issues within society. The church has to step up. The people I'm communities have to step up. The police usually only show up after something has already happened, which is too late. People will blame job losses, etc on violence. Job loss can lead to stress and stress can out you in a bad mood. But, violence isn't about stress. There are other issues here that translates into violence.
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Initially police said the two bodies appeared to have gunshot injuries, but later ASP Peters said officers could not say what the murder weapon was.
No surprise here, the police force is absolutely USELESS!
Amused 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Lol smh I'll go out on a limb and say a gun was used for gunshot injuries but what do I know. The police really are useless and clueless.
R.I.P to the victims they didn't deserve that at all
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Sad part is, IF the killer is ever caught (I said IF because the police in this country are hopeless) he'll be free in no time, just like every other killer that's back out on the street, its time we bring back the death penalty!
