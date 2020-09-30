Lending A Hand

LEND a Hand Bahamas, a Bahamian nonprofit organisation, has announced a charitable contribution of $100,000 from Albany and one of its member families, the Rumpf Family.

Together they will contribute a total of $100,000, for a $1 to $1 matching challenge. This will support the Lend a Hand Bahamas food assistance efforts in Nassau.

As the country continues through these tough times, Lend a Hand Bahamas continues to ramp up operations to now assist approximately 50,000 individuals in Nassau each week.

This donation will support Albany’s neighbours, Adelaide Village, as well as the communities of Mt Pleasant, Gambier Village and downtown Nassau, which Lend a Hand Bahamas covers as part of the National Food Distribution Task Force.

“On behalf of the entire Albany community and the Rumpf family, we are proud to partner with Lend a Hand Bahamas and support their tremendous efforts in helping thousands of families across New Providence,” said Christopher Anand, managing partner of Albany.

This donation is in addition to the One Bahamas Fund’s previous donation of $70,000 to support the National Food Distribution Task Force in Abaco and Grand Bahama. One Bahamas Fund was created by Justin Timberlake, Tiger Woods, NEXUS Luxury Collection, Royal Bank of Canada and members from the Albany community to support Hurricane Dorian relief work and to date has committed $1.4m to the recovery efforts.

Lend a Hand Bahamas was founded in 2014 to address the growing need for more opportunities and activities in socio-economically disadvantaged communities.

Learn more at www.lendahandbahamas.org.