Man Shot Dead On Belfour Avenue

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead on Belfour Avenue on Tuesday night.
According to reports, shortly before 10pm, the man left a businesses establishment and was walking east when a dark coloured Nissan vehicle approached. An armed man got out the vehicle and shot him.
After police arrived and found the victim unresponsive outside The Village Pub, Emergency Medical Services were called and pronounced him dead at the scene.
