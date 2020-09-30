Nassau's Covid Rate Is Cruise Line Concern

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

Nassau Cruise Port's top executive has conceded that New Providence's high COVID-19 infection rate is "a material concern" but believes it has established protocols to mitigate any health risks.

Michael Maura, in a recent interview with Tribune Business, agreed that the island's average of between 50 to 100 new cases daily could be a potential turn-off for the cruise lines based on the industry's recently-released Healthy Sail Plan.

That plan advises the cruise lines to look at "three key parameters when determining whether to travel to a given port", with the top two being a destination's COVID-19 infection, testing, death and "positivity" rates as well as their testing capacity and use of such measures.

The Bahamas is presently not faring well on either indicator, but Mr Maura voiced optimism that Nassau Cruise Port has developed health and safety protocols to address the industry's concerns, such as an evacuation procedure via ground and air transportation for any passenger/crew member that becomes seriously ill in-port and needs to leave The Bahamas.

The cruise industry was last night eagerly awaiting word from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as to the fate of the 'no sail' order that was imposed upon it. That order is set to expire today, and media reports last night suggested that it may be extended for another month to October 21 after the health regulator's desire for a longer ban to February 2021 was overridden by the Trump White House.

"I've gone through the Healthy Sail Plan in great detail already with the team," Mr Maura told this newspaper. "We are extracting, and have extracted, those elements of the plan that speak to the destination. For the most part, 75-80 percent we were already well ahead of, but for the other 20-25 percent there's an action plan we're working on."

Asked about the plan's criteria for determining which port destinations are safe, especially when set against New Providence's current COVID-19 data, the Nassau Cruise Port chief executive replied: "I would say it's a concern for us because it's part of the Healthy Sail Plan.

"That said, another material element of the plan speaks to the evacuation and disembarkation protocols that support, if it becomes necessary, the removal of passengers or crew that become sick through ground and air transportation.

"We already have a protocol that we have shared with the cruise industry, the Government, a fixed base operator (FBO) and Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) that allows that to happen," Mr Maura continued.

"While the point you raised is material, and would be a concern for every port destination, I would say that the work put into a safe evacuation by ground and air of both crew and passenger that needs to leave Nassau and fly somewhere else, we have developed that protocol."

With the cruise industry planning to restart by calling on its private island destinations only, so that it can test out health protocols and keep passengers safe in a controlled environment, several observers have raised concerns that sector could use New Providence's high COVID-19 infection rate as a means to bypass Nassau for an extended period of time.

Such a move would inflict further economic devastation on Bay Street merchants, restaurants, taxi drivers, straw vendors, hair braiders and others who have already been hit hard by the industry's absence, as well as impacting Nassau Cruise Port's own financial forecasts and projections of 2.6m passengers for 2021.

However, Mr Maura, who backed the cruise industry's return in "an organised and systematic manner" by initially sailing to its private islands only, said he was confident The Bahamas would not allow such a practice for an extended period of time.

"If the cruise lines were to take a position of only going to call on their private islands for 2021, and not call at Nassau and not call at Freeport, bypassing the commercial hubs in the country, would I be concerned? Absolutely," he told Tribune Business. "Absolutely. Would I be alone in my concerns? No.

"If that were to happen I don't think the cruise lines would be playing fair. The minister of tourism has also advised that the Government would not support such a move. I feel somewhat confident we would not permit that to happen as a country.

"That said, I do understand and appreciate during the first 30 days it does make sense for the cruise industry and lines to use their private islands to test their protocols and get back on their feet before experimenting with cruises to Nassau and Freeport."