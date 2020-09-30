Shanendon Cartwright Tests Positive For Covid-19

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ST BARNABAS MP Shanendon Cartwright has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the MP said the positive result was confirmed yesterday afternoon.

He was exposed after coming into contact with someone at a meeting who also tested positive for the virus.

At this time Mr Cartwright said he is exhibiting no symptoms.

“On Sunday the 27th of September I was advised that in a recent meeting I was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Mr Cartwright said.

“On Monday, the 28th I attended at the Doctors Hospital West where I submitted myself for testing. Late this afternoon, I confirmed that I tested positive for COVID-19.

“In compliance with national regulations I am following quarantine protocols, as well I have provided notice to those who I may have encountered in recent times, to assist with contact tracing efforts.”

Mr Cartwright, who is chairman of Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority, said he has postponed all meetings with constituents, in view of the positive prognosis.

“At the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, where I am chairman, the welfare of all our team members and the general public is of paramount concern. Accordingly, a separate statement will be released to appraise staff and the public of sanitisation, and operations at the Authority.

“My constituents, the wonderful people of St Barnabas, you are resilient, I am honoured to represent you. Regrettably, I will postpone all the scheduled meetings with you that were planned for the coming days. Rest assured that as soon as I receive a negative test I will be rescheduling and doubling my efforts to make you proud.

“These are challenging times, but Bahamians are people who have and continue to face challenges head on. We have a responsibility to each other, and to ourselves to continue to adequately social distance, and correctly wear our masks and face coverings. We will triumph in this challenge.

“Today I am not exhibiting symptoms and I have faith that through God’s grace and mercy I will recover. I humbly ask that you pray for me, and that we pray together for all Bahamians, and the people of the world who have been infected with or affected by COVID-19.”

He did not confirm when he was last at Parliament.

Several other parliamentarians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks, including opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis, PLP Senator Dr Michael Darville, and Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson, who have since recovered.

Two Parliamentary staffers have also recently tested positive for the disease.