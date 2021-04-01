Reverend Arrested For 'Offensive' Allegations Against Commissioner

A REVEREND who made “offensive” allegations against Police Commissioner Paul Rolle in a video that went viral on Facebook is now being questioned by police.

According to a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the reverend “surrendered himself” to the Criminal Investigation Department and has been arrested in reference to the video for “defaming” the police chief.

Earlier this week, the RBPF said Commissioner Rolle reported a video that was circulating on social media that made “spurious allegations” against him to the CID for investigation.

The statement said the police chief “takes these attacks on his reputation seriously”.

In a later interview, Commissioner Rolle told reporters he found the allegations in the video to be offensive.