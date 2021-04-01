Too Heavy To Fly Cost Him His Life: 400lb Louis Died As Planes Weren’T Large Enough To Move Him

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said despite high obesity rates in The Bahamas, the country lacks an air ambulance system that can safely evacuate people who weigh as much as 400lb.

He spoke to The Tribune yesterday as the family of Louis Edward Rolle, a 74-year-old man who died on Tuesday in Bimini after a rapid test diagnosed him with COVID-19, demanded an investigation into what happened.

Health officials did not respond to requests for comment yesterday, but Dr Sands said the episode “speaks to the question about how far could you prepare for every eventuality of every patient.”

“As I understand it this patient was not 350lb, but 400lb,” he told The Tribune.

“When you get to that point, you are talking about the operating limit of the aircraft. I believe a safe operating limit for an aircraft like that is about 300lb. There is a limit to how much you could put on that plane and operate it safely.”

“For these King Air planes, if you add a pod, first of all, the pods can only fit people of a certain size. You have to be able to get people physically in the door. If you are beyond a certain girth, you cannot get safely in the plane and the door of the plane is only about 30 inches. You are dealing with serious logistical and physical limitations.

“You can’t get a CAT scan in The Bahamas if you are above 400 lbs. The point is there is a physical limit for equipment and if you go beyond that you will break the equipment. It’s the same with air evacuation. Once you are above a particular size, you can’t access the particular equipment used in The Bahamas.”

Rolle’s death came exactly one year after Kim Johnson-Rolle, another Bimini resident who was not airlifted off the island in time, became the country’s first confirmed COVID-19 death.

Yesterday Denver Stuart, 30, said his uncle spent four nights in a tent outside a Bimini clinic before he died.

“My uncle had to slowly suffocate for days,” he said. “That was worse than being smothered because he was suffocating slowly until he took his last breath. The doctor said he needed to be on the ventilator machine that they don’t have in Bimini. We need an investigation to give us truthful answers on why outer islands are always left out in the dark.”

Dr Sands said the country must grapple with how to handle such episodes and decide whether to get bigger planes or use other resources like boats.

“It may be reasonable to expect that the country could provide emergency airlift services to people regardless of their weight provided that we would be able to pay for it,” he said. “If you now say that The Bahamas is going to provide air evacuation equipment to deal with the morbidly obese patient, then that will have a dramatic increase in cost and who is going to pay for it? Already the people of The Bahamas pay up to $2 million, $2.5 million per year in air transportation costs, 90-plus percent of which is not reimbursed. And if you had an unlimited budget you could say let’s increase that to $3 or $4 million. But the overwhelming majority of people who will need to be transported will fall within the current weight limit. So if you now say you are going to provide services that can manage people who are 400 lbs, then what about the people who are 500 lbs?”

Rolle’s family questioned why Royal Bahamas Defence Force resources were not mobilised to move their relative, but Dr Sands said the Defence Force also lacks the air capacity to move someone of Rolle’s size.

“They don’t have cargo planes,” he said. “And I don’t even know if the pods can handle someone of that size, I think the upper limit is 350 lbs. This tragedy provides an opportunity to once again look at how do we move forward and perhaps when the next aircraft is purchased for air evacuation, a choice may be made to go with planes that have bigger entry doors and which can take a higher patient load but those decisions are not spur of the moment decisions, you have to plan for that and know that the cost for everyone goes up.”

Rolle’s family asked why a ventilator machine was not sent to Bimini along with experts qualified to operate it, but Dr Sands said this would not have been feasible.

“You have to have expertise to safely manage the equipment and they need to have the tools in order to function,” he said. “Let’s say you say you’re going to move an intensive care unit to Bimini. I don’t think that’s either reasonable or practical and perhaps this is where the whole discussion of prevention, of management of non-communicable diseases and the reality that people with non-communicable diseases do very poorly when they get respiratory failure from COVID-19 needs to take place.”

Mr Stuart, a boat captain, said he was denied the chance to take his uncle to New Providence or Grand Bahama by a vessel.

Dr Sands, emphasising he does not know details of the request, said Mr Stuart’s request nonetheless raises complex questions.

“Here we are 188 deaths later and in Bimini again another COVID-related death with real logistical challenges,” he said.

“Modifications were made after the first death, but you’re dealing with a complex evacuation issue. So who is going to be covering the insurance for the people participating in the mission? What happens if the boat sinks? All of that is already dealt with in the existing air ambulance system, but when we talk about a non-certified vessel that now is going to be used for evacuation, if all goes well it’s no big deal, but if it doesn’t go well, fingers point and people say ‘why did you allow it? You know it wasn’t certified, you know they’ve never done it before, why didn’t you stop them?’ We went through this discussion with that first case. Logistically it’s not that simple,” Dr Sands said.