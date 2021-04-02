Man Dead After Shootout With Police

A man is dead after a shootout with police in Nassau Village on Friday afternoon.
According to reports, shortly after 1pm, officers from the Operations Unit were in pursuit of two suspects on Butler Street.
One of the suspects produced a firearm and shot at the officers. The officers returned fire, injuring one of the suspects.
The injured man was taken to hospital where he later died. A black pistol was recovered at the scene.
Investigations are continuing.
