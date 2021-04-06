Cubans Detained By U.S. Coast Guard

ANOTHER group of Cubans was recently intercepted off Anguilla Cay in the Cay Sal Banks by the United States Coast Guard and subsequently handed over to Bahamian authorities.

While conducting patrols last Wednesday, the United States Coast Guard discovered and picked up the group of Cubans from Anguilla Cay. They were subsequently handed over to HMBS Livingston Smith under the command of Senior Lieutenant Ricardo McQueen. The migrants were taken to New Providence on Thursday, April 1, and handed over to the relevant authorities.

The Cuban Embassy has since been notified.

This is the fourth group of Cubans to be apprehended recently, according to the RBDF. USCGC Charles Sexton apprehended several Cubans onboard a small wooden sailing vessel more than a week ago in the Cay Sal banks.

On Wednesday, March 3, six Cubans were taken aboard a US Coast Guard cutter after they were captured on Anguilla Cay, and on March 4, HMBS Durward Knowles spotted a capsized vessel in waters approximately three nautical miles south of Cay Sal and retrieved 13 Cubans, including a deceased male. The foreigners were all handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.