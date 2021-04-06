Davis Backs Boundary Change

By RASHAD ROLLE

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said he supports changing the boundaries of the Golden Isles and Killarney constituencies to ensure voter parity before the next general election.

His comment came after House Speaker Halson Moultrie told The Nassau Guardian last week that the Constituencies Commission is considering recommending as many as five additional constituencies.

Asked about this yesterday, Mr Davis said: “The constitution requires that the commission makes recommendations to ensure that there is parity of numbers in each constituency. Looking at the present numbers, there is a necessity to revise those two constituencies in the west, particularly Golden Isles and Killarney, each of which has over 7,000 registrants.”

Mr Davis noted that new constituencies are not needed.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be more constituencies, just has to ensure that the lines are redrawn to ensure parity and if that is possible by the present numbers then you have no issues,” he said.

He added that the PLP is “certainly prepared” to find as many as five additional candidates if necessary.

“Don’t forget we have an abundance of candidates,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said during a community meeting in New Providence last year that the boundaries are not changing.

“You’ve got what you got,” he said at the time.

The prime minister can reject the recommendations of the Constituencies Commission.

Mr Davis’ comments to the press came after an event opening the PLP’s constituency branch office for Elizabeth alongside its candidate, Senator Jobeth Colbey-Davis.

He said the PLP plans to invest $250m to support small businesses if successful in the next general election.

“Let me tell you why it’s so important to have a government that’s in touch – just before the holiday weekend, from one moment to the next, and with no warning, the government imposed a PCR test requirement for travel from Harbour Island and Eleuthera,” he said.

“This left many Bahamians frantic and burdened with hundreds of dollars in additional costs they didn’t plan for. This way of acting has characterised the government’s COVID response from the very beginning – they simply don’t care whether their orders keep families apart or hurt the local economy.”