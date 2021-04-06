Editorial: We Must Do All We Can To Stop Third Wave

THE concerns over mounting cases of COVID-19 continue – with 92 new cases over the holiday weekend.

However a third wave is defined, it’s clear to see our problems are increasing right now.

The worrying thing is not just the number of new cases, but the increasing number of hospitalisations.

Right now, 36 people are hospitalised – with three of those patients in intensive care. One of the biggest concerns for medical staff is ensuring there are enough facilities to care for those most in need.

Infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes has warned that both cases and hospitalisations are “trending upward”.

Her advice – which given her expertise is well worth heeding – is to “follow the prevention measures because they are very effective, especially in view of variants that have been demonstrated to be more infectious”.

In short, keep doing what we’ve been doing – and don’t slacken off.

To repeat, that’s keeping a safe distance, wearing masks, only going out if you need to, avoiding gatherings. How about washing hands? Are we all still doing that as thoroughly as at the start of the pandemic? We’d best do so – it’s one of the steps to keeping ourselves and others safe.

Thankfully, we have another weapon in our arsenal these days. Vaccinations have been shown in studies in the UK to help reduce the number of hospitalisations. Over-60s can get their vaccinations this week, along with healthcare staff and uniformed personnel – so if you can get a jab, go get one. It protects you, and it reduces the risk all round.

In the face of these rising numbers, anything we can do to reduce the chances of spreading the virus will help stop a more devastating wave. To put it simply, you can save lives – and all it takes is doing what we have been doing already.

The last thing we want is to go backwards and have another shutdown – but if these numbers keep going up, we shouldn’t be surprised.

Justice delayed

On Good Friday, police say a man fired a gun at them. They fired on him and killed him.

There are questions, of course, as there always are in cases of police shootings, especially given the frequency with which they take place here in The Bahamas compared to other jurisdictions.

However, one of the key questions this time is why was the man who was shot, Patrick Bowe, there in the first place?

Mr Bowe was accused of a double murder and was out on bail.

Our court system has long been plagued by delays, and the pandemic has only made that worse.

Delays in court cases sometimes result in people who should be behind bars – given the severity of the crimes they are accused of – being released on bail because of the length of time they have been locked up.

Too often, The Tribune reports on court cases that take place many years after the original incident.

Sadly, equally plagued by delay is the coroner’s system – and so the case of Patrick Bowe will disappear into that particular dead end, itself slowed down even more by the pandemic too.

It is often said that justice delayed is justice denied.

In this instance, the families of those Mr Bowe was accused of killing may never get justice, never get answers. And right or wrong, we will be left waiting far too long for answers over his shooting by police.

The Bahamas deserves better than this justice in slow motion. We call this paradise... really?