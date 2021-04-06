Embarrassing State Report On The Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Last week’s report from the US State Department once again outlining the absolutely appalling conditions at the prison did nothing but vindicate and support the chain of letters this month by former inmates. How much more international embarrassment must The Bahamas sustain before our leaders get it right?

How is it that in 2021 both political and prison leaders are still trying to justify, rationalise, distract from and downplay the horrible conditions that some of our citizens are made to endure?

Millions are being spent on drones, CCTV, X-ray machines and plush offices at the prison.

At the same time, leadership has maintained overcrowded conditions with inmates living like sardines in a can, given bags to shit in, still being beaten, etc. How is this correctional?

Did Minister Dames and Commissioner Murphy ever stop and consider that criminals or not, these people are still our family, friends and most have not committed crimes that in anyway justify what they are made to endure.

We feel for our loved ones that are in and have gone through that institution because we can see the mental and emotional scars that have resulted from their stay.

Most countries in the world have realised that they need their men and it is far better to help them than to place them in conditions which will weaken and further destroy them.

There is either a complete disconnect or disregard and I urge my fellow Bahamian’s to stand up, speak up, let your voices be heard until our people receive better.

WILLIAM

Nassau,

April 5, 2021.