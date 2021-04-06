Vaccinations To Resume

COVID-19 vaccinations will resume tomorrow on New Providence and Grand Bahama.
The inoculations will take place at the following locations: Loyola Hall, Gladstone Road; Church of God of Prophecy, East Street and the Susan J Wallace Community Centre in Grand Bahama.
Vaccinations are currently open to healthcare workers; persons 60 years of age and older; and the uniformed branches (RBDF, RBPF, customs, immigration, BDOCS officers and COVID ambassadors).
To make an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit https://vax.gov.bs/
Those who do not fall within the above priority groups should not attempt to make an appointment at this time, officials said.
A valid work ID indicating proof of occupation and/or proof of age is required at the vaccination centre.
The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee will provide a further update by mid-week.
Comments
John 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
if and when you take the vaccines remember a few things:
If the vaccine you take comes in two parts or doses, the full effectiveness of the vaccine does not kick in until you have had both doses. The efficacy rate of the first dose is said to range between 30 and 50%
No one is certain how long the vaccine will be active (providing protection) in your body. It is a known fact that you will have to take the vaccine annually (though Corona may no longer be around next year). but some believe the vaccine only provides good protection for up to six months after the second dose is administered.
6, These vaccines are only being administered on an emergency basis and the full and long term effects are not fully know. Weigh the options before you take the vaccine. RISKS vs BENEFITS
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID