Vaccinations To Resume

COVID-19 vaccinations will resume tomorrow on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The inoculations will take place at the following locations: Loyola Hall, Gladstone Road; Church of God of Prophecy, East Street and the Susan J Wallace Community Centre in Grand Bahama.

Vaccinations are currently open to healthcare workers; persons 60 years of age and older; and the uniformed branches (RBDF, RBPF, customs, immigration, BDOCS officers and COVID ambassadors).

To make an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit https://vax.gov.bs/

Those who do not fall within the above priority groups should not attempt to make an appointment at this time, officials said.

A valid work ID indicating proof of occupation and/or proof of age is required at the vaccination centre.

The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee will provide a further update by mid-week.