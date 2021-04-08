$32m And Never Slept In

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
DESPITE the breathtaking views surrounding a 23,000 square-foot Paradise Island mansion now on the market for sale, no one has ever spent a single night inside the house.
Completed in January 2020, the colonial style Elisium is listed for purchase at a whopping $32m.
Since its completion, the spectacular property’s nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, elevator and every other feature have gone unused.
Christopher Ansell, listing agent with Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, told The Tribune yesterday that even the instructions and manufacturing tags remain on the appliances and furniture.
“It’s never been rented or even used,” he said when contacted yesterday.
“Everything is still new and unused inside.”
He did note, however, that a “very, very” part-time property manager has maintained the stately home.
Recently, Mr Ansell told Robb Report what led to Elisium remaining untouched for more than a year.
“Interestingly, just six months before the home was completed in January 2020, the owner and his wife decided their children would benefit from going to school in the States. So they relocated to Florida. They’ve never spent a single night in the house,” Mr Ansell said.
Elisium’s owner, a European business executive, bought the property back in 2015.
At the time, there was a home on the site, which he demolished to make room for his vision.
Not only will the wealthy buyer get to choose one of two free luxury vehicles – the owner’s 2013 Range Rover Vogue or 2015 Porsche Panamera – it also comes with a golf cart, useful for driving from the cul-de-sac to the renowned Ocean Club Estates golf course.
Sotheby’s International Realty has listed the home’s features which include a formal family sitting room with three full floor to ceiling windows complete with a chandelier adorning the 28-foot high coffered ceiling; two symmetrically curved 11-foot high built-in fish tanks; a family kitchen with an eat-in family dining area; a separate professional chef’s kitchen – the two kitchens benefiting from Sub Zero, Wolf and Bertazolli Appliances; full butler’s pantry; a formal second-floor dining room serviced by the residence’s elevator; a media room; a wine cellar; utility room housing the residence’s smart utility and stereo systems among other amazing perks.
Comments
tribanon 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
A reporter of The Tribune advertising for Damianos Realty. What can you say? Hopefully the owner of the property was not so fool as to sign an exclusive listing agreement with Damianos Realty. LOL
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
The owner just got a free write up in a national newspaper. I'd be very pleased with my real estate agent for this and would sign up for another year.
Do you know anything about sales? Lol. Obviously not...
tribanon 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
You've just hoisted up the flag pole your favourite colour and you didn't even know it while you were doing it. LMAO
TalRussell 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Well, yes, Paradise Island aka Hog Island, has a colourful mostly untold history - ripe and temptin' stand on its own - book tellin'.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
sigh
"Feds probe Gaetz's Bahamas travel for possible sex trafficking" -msnbc.com
Do we need any more evidence that once you have money you can do every kind of ungodly thing there is to do and noone will say a word. Well...they might come looking for you when you order your staff to pack up your things in the trailer. But then they'll just shrug their shoulders and say they tried. no worries there
Every time they do one of those investigative pieces and interview our police reps we always look so fat and lazy and coverupish
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID