$32m And Never Slept In

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE the breathtaking views surrounding a 23,000 square-foot Paradise Island mansion now on the market for sale, no one has ever spent a single night inside the house.

Completed in January 2020, the colonial style Elisium is listed for purchase at a whopping $32m.

Since its completion, the spectacular property’s nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, elevator and every other feature have gone unused.

Christopher Ansell, listing agent with Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, told The Tribune yesterday that even the instructions and manufacturing tags remain on the appliances and furniture.

“It’s never been rented or even used,” he said when contacted yesterday.

“Everything is still new and unused inside.”

He did note, however, that a “very, very” part-time property manager has maintained the stately home.

Recently, Mr Ansell told Robb Report what led to Elisium remaining untouched for more than a year.

“Interestingly, just six months before the home was completed in January 2020, the owner and his wife decided their children would benefit from going to school in the States. So they relocated to Florida. They’ve never spent a single night in the house,” Mr Ansell said.

Elisium’s owner, a European business executive, bought the property back in 2015.

At the time, there was a home on the site, which he demolished to make room for his vision.

Not only will the wealthy buyer get to choose one of two free luxury vehicles – the owner’s 2013 Range Rover Vogue or 2015 Porsche Panamera – it also comes with a golf cart, useful for driving from the cul-de-sac to the renowned Ocean Club Estates golf course.

Sotheby’s International Realty has listed the home’s features which include a formal family sitting room with three full floor to ceiling windows complete with a chandelier adorning the 28-foot high coffered ceiling; two symmetrically curved 11-foot high built-in fish tanks; a family kitchen with an eat-in family dining area; a separate professional chef’s kitchen – the two kitchens benefiting from Sub Zero, Wolf and Bertazolli Appliances; full butler’s pantry; a formal second-floor dining room serviced by the residence’s elevator; a media room; a wine cellar; utility room housing the residence’s smart utility and stereo systems among other amazing perks.