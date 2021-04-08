More Now Eligible For Vaccine

THE government has expanded the parameters of those who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible now include teachers and staff of schools; home-bound physically challenged residents; hospitality workers; and students and athletes studying or competing abroad as well as coaches and other support staff.

Other priority groups are healthcare workers; persons 60 years of age and older; uniformed branches; hotel and resort employees (public transportation workers, staff at Lynden Pindling International Airport, Nassau Airport Development, Nassau Cruise Port (NCP), as well as Straw Market, port and beach vendors and tour operators).

Additional priority groups will soon be added as facilities are prepared, including for those with physical disabilities.

Appointments may be made at the following vaccination centres: Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road (healthcare workers, 60-plus and uniformed branches); Church of God of Prophecy on East Street (healthcare workers, 60-plus and uniformed branches); Kendal G L Isaacs National Gymnasium (teachers and staff of schools, students and athletes studying or competing abroad); Atlantis, Paradise Island and Baha Mar (for hospitality workers) and the Susan J Wallace Community Centre in Grand Bahama.

People are asked to visit https://vax.gov.bs to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials have urged people to note the vaccination centre assigned to specific priority groups.

Those interested in registering a homebound physically challenged resident with the COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Unit should email deborahfox@bahamas.gov.bs or call 511.

For residents who do not have access to the internet, walk-up appointments are available at the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street or call 511 for assistance with making an appointment.

Only persons eligible to receive the vaccine at this time should make an appointment, officials said.

A valid work ID indicating proof of occupation and/or proof of age is required at the vaccination centre. In the case of students and athletes, student ID and proof of competition will be required.

Details on the resumption of vaccinations on Eleuthera and the vaccine roll-out on Abaco will be announced by the end of the week.

To date, more than 10,000 vaccinations have been administered on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera.