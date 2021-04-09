Lewis Opens Job Ready Programme In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports, and Culture Minister Iram Lewis officially opened The Job Ready Programme in Grand Bahama on Friday.

The programme will provide jobs and skills training to more than 130 young persons who have not been able to find employment since the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the opening ceremony held at the St Paul’s Methodist Church Hall, Minister Lewis told participants that they will be equipped with the tools needed to build lifelong careers.

Job Ready is a 7-week course for youth between the ages of 17 and 25 who have not been able to secure or sustain employment.

Mr Lewis said the programme provides opportunities for our youth to realign themselves and get on the right track through our soft skills development and on-the-job training.

“This cohort is a special one, as this will be the first since the start of the pandemic and among other issues, this group will have to persevere through COVID-19 restrictions as we strive to create our new normal,” he said.

“In the Bahamas typically, the youth are presented with a variety of social issues such as crime, poverty, and social inequalities just to name a few. My Ministry understands the importance of our young people overcoming these issues on the road to a successful life.

Therefore, this programme provides opportunities for our youth to realign themselves and get on the right track through our soft skills development and on-the-job training.

“Through acquiring these skills from our Job Ready Programme many young men and women have equipped themselves with the tools needed to build lifelong careers.”

Mr Lewis was pleased with the overwhelming response to the programme, which has received 130 applications submitted from youth throughout the island.

As a result of this, he indicated that two cohorts were created, one in Freeport, and a second in Eight Mile Rock to expand their reach throughout the island.

The programme encompasses Bahama Host, Food Safety & Handling, Health & Safety Protocols Training, Hands-on Activities, Lively & Interactive Presentations, and Webinars to ensure the students receive a wealth of knowledge and the skills to succeed.

Mr Lewis encouraged participants to take full advantage of the opportunities made available to them. “I implore you to stay closely connected with our team at the Ministry of Youth via social media, on Facebook, and on Instagram. We are committed to assisting you through mentorship, guidance, and networking to equip you for the workplace,” he said.

Deon McKinney, Junior Youth Parliamentarian for East Grand Bahama, also encouraged participants to continue to reach deep within and let their light shine.

He told the participants the challenges he had to overcome in his life, from being a failing student through his formative years in school to losing his both parents and the financial struggles of getting a college education. He told them how he was able to turn his circumstances around by finding value deep within himself. McKinney said: “I told myself: “I am valuable because God doesn’t make junk.”

Carla Roker-Brown is the youth coordinator. The theme is "Resilient Youth: Ready for the Workplace!"