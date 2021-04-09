Man Shot Dead In Kemp Road Area

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

A MAN wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet was the country’s 32nd murder victim Friday when he was fatally shot in the Kemp Road area.

Police said the shooting took place at about 1pm.

The victim appeared to be in his early 30s, police said.

“Shortly before 1pm, the driver of a Nissan Cube was travelling north on Kemp Road when the driver of another vehicle stopped in front of his vehicle,” Police Press Liaison Officer ASP Audley Peters said. “A lone passenger exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and discharged it at the driver of the Cube.”

ASP Peters said the driver of the Cube tried to leave the vehicle, however, his assailant fired several more shots at him and he dropped to the ground.

“Because of the persons that were coming on the scene, that suspect made good his escape,” the police press officer said. “Emergency Medical Services were summoned and following the examination of the body it was pronounced lifeless.”

“We can say at this time that the police are following very positive leads and we hope to bring this matter to closure as soon as possible.”

Police are encouraging members of the public, in particular the Kemp Road community, to call 502-9991or 502-9992 if they have any information to assist this investigation.

“The victim appears to be in his early 30s,” he said. “There is no indication at this time that the matter is gang related, but the evidence will lead us to what the motive is. He was shot multiple times about the body.”

ASP Peters declined to share the description of the suspect’s vehicle nor whether any drug paraphernalia was found in the victim’s car. However, he confirmed that no weapon had been found.

It was confirmed that the deceased wore an ankle bracelet.