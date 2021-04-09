Pay Incentive To Take The Vaccine

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHA Mar has strongly encouraged its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, offering staff members who receive two doses of the shot a half day’s base pay.

However, the resort has said a vaccination will not be a mandatory requirement.

A letter from Baha Mar President Graeme Davis sent to Baha Mar associates, and obtained by The Tribune, urged employees to get the vaccine, saying vaccinations “are a vital step to attempt to safeguard the health of our associates, their families, our guests and the community.”

“The COVID-19 vaccine will be a critical tool in our effort to return to normalcy,” Mr Davis wrote in the April 7 letter. “Here at Baha Mar, we attempt to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of known hazards, and to minimise the risk of infectious disease in our workplace. We strongly encourage all associates to receive this vaccination to minimise this risk. In making this decision, the executive leadership team has reviewed recommendations from organisations such as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices and the Bahamian government.

“. . .We look forward to having as many of you vaccinated as possible so that we can do our best to attempt to create a safe environment, as well as build confidence with our guests that we are one of the safest resort destinations in the industry. Our business level will certainly increase if we can advertise to our guests that our resort team are fully vaccinated. This would be our ultimate goal.

“An increase in business levels is beneficial for all employees of Baha Mar,” Mr Davis continued. “As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we are increasing our investment to not only recognise your contributions, but also encourage you to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available. With this in mind, Baha Mar will pay all directors and below half a day’s base pay for all associates who present adequate confirmation of having received the recommended two dose COVID-19 vaccine.”

Yesterday, an official at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island responded to Baha Mar’s vaccine incentive for its workers, with the former saying it does not have to force resort staff to “do the right thing.”

“At Atlantis, we are not compelled to pay our associates to do the right thing,” the Atlantis official said. “It is in our DNA, part of our core values and who we are as Atlantis team members. It comes natural to us and is never forced or coerced.”

On Wednesday, the government’s National Vaccine Consultative Committee expanded the vaccine programme to include hospitality workers.

This means that hotel and resort employees, public transportation workers, staff at Lynden Pindling International Airport, Nassau Airport Development Company, Nassau Cruise Port, the Straw Market, port and beach vendors and tour operators can now make appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

Teachers, students and athletes studying or competing abroad, coaches and other support along with homebound physically disabled people are also eligible.

“The health and well-being of our associates, guests and the whole Bahamian community is Baha Mar’s utmost priority and at the core of every decision we make,” Baha Mar said in a separate statement to The Tribune yesterday.

“As a responsible employer, it is our duty to utilise all means available to us to offer protection to our associates. We are grateful to the government of the Bahamas for including the hospitality industry as a priority group to help move an integral part of the economy forward.

“Baha Mar’s executive leadership team has extensively reviewed recommendations from organisations such as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, including the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices and the Bahamian government and strongly encourages all associates to receive this vaccination as another progressive step towards stopping the spread of COVID 19 in the workplace and our community.

“While we believe that the vaccine is an important tool on the road to recovery for the tourism industry and the entire Bahamian economy, and we highly recommend for all of our associates to receive the vaccine, being vaccinated will not be a mandatory for Baha Mar employees.”

Local infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes has said the benefits of taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine still far outweigh the risks associated with the jab.

Her comment during a Ministry of Health press conference on Wednesday came after the United Kingdom announced that it will offer AstraZeneca alternatives to adults under 30 after European regulators identified a possible link to rare blood clots.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan has said a small number of people—69—who have been vaccinated in the country have reported “non-serious and mild” side effects.

Beginning today, hospitality workers can get their shots at Baha Mar in Cable Beach or the Atlantis resort. The bridge toll will be waived for those receiving the vaccine at Atlantis, however proof of appointment will be required. To make an appointment for the vaccine, visit vax.gov.bs.