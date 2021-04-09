Senate To Debate Home Ownership Resolution

By TANYA SMITHCARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

WHEN the Senate next meets it will debate a resolution recently tabled in the House of Assembly which is designed to bring home ownership to young Bahamians.

The Senate met briefly yesterday and leader of government business, Attorney General Carl Bethel gave notice to Senate president, Dr Mildred Hall-Watson that the debate will take place at its next sitting.

“I would like to renew all notices standing in the name of the government on the agenda,” he said. “And, I give further notice that at the next sitting of the honourable Senate which will be next Thursday, a week from today, that the resolution will be debated.”

Senator Bethel read the resolution for the upscale community which will grant certain exemptions to prospective homeowners.

The lots in western New Providence, valued at $150,000 each, will be available for purchase at a cost of $50,000 for multi-family lots, and $40,000 for single-family lots, Prime Minister Minister Dr Hubert Minnis previously announced.

The land for the development is located on the western side of Prospect Ridge road in the vicinity of Baha Mar and consists of 83 acres. Homes built by those qualifying will have to be completed within two years of purchasing the properties.

This, the government says, will ensure the development is completed in a timely manner.

The community will include walking paths, two parks, a community centre, a swimming pool and will also be eco-friendly with minimal change to the existing tomography of the land, the resolution says.

Those who are approved to build in the area will be granted certain exemptions to make the construction of the homes more affordable, such as the waiver of customs duties on all the building materials and appliances and stamp tax, and real property tax for a minimum of two-years post construction.

Pre-approved architectural designs can also be purchased by landowners at a cost of $1,000.

Dr Minnis has said that young professionals have always been ignored or put on the sidelines in the discussion of making home ownership more affordable. So, he said, these 150 lots will be available during the first development for them, 40 percent being multi-family lots and 60 percent for single families.

The Senate was adjourned until 10am on April 15.