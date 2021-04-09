Students Lead The Way To Raise $2,500

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE students and alumni of St Paul Methodist College donated $2,500 to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home yesterday.

Alumni Catrice Robinson, Rick Mucklow, and Valeria Smith made the presentation to Sarah Kirkby, public relations director at the GBCH, who was amazed by how the funds were initially raised.

During Lent, the seventh graders gave up lunch three days a week and raised $147. The story was posted on social media and the alumni saw it and decided to match the funds.

Ms Robinson said: “We went quite overboard with it and we ended up raising over $2,500 within our WhatsApp chat group of students that went to the school from 1959 to 1980 who are all over the world in the UK, Canada, Italy, and China.

“We understand we are in difficult times right now but whatever anyone can donate, however small, I am sure the home would appreciate whatever donation you can make to assist the children at the home.”

Ms Robinson said it is great that the seven graders took money from their lunch every week during Lent to donate.

“It shows us that if they can see the need, we should also see the need as well.”

Mrs Kirkby said home officials were very pleased when they learned what the seventh graders had done. “We were very overwhelmed when we went to the school; they gave up lunch three days a week and that was incredible. And for them to do that and raise $147 was great,” she said.

She said after sharing the story on social media, they started getting calls that the alumni wanted to help.

“So for them to get it up to $2,500 is amazing and it’s all because the seventh graders thought about someone else besides themselves, and I am thankful to the wonderful alumni all over the world who contributed,” Mrs Kirkby said.

She said the money will go a long way at the children’s home, where they have to feed and care for 30 children. “We have a beautiful new home, but still we have to pay bills like everyone else, such as power, food, water, etc, and it makes a huge difference,” she said.

Mrs Kirkby said people wishing to match the donation are welcomed and can contact them.

“There are people who help us all the time who don’t get credit for it, and it takes a village to make this home happen. So, every penny counts; we don’t want you to think just because you are not giving $10,000 we are not happy. With every little amount of money together we are raising these kids in our community and we need everyone to be a part of it.”