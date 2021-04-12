‘We’Re Human Too’: Shanty Town Residents Hit Out At Authorities On Tactics Employed In Raid

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
RESIDENTS of The Farm shanty town in Abaco have hit out at what they claimed were heavy-handed tactics carried out during a raid on their community.
Their claims - which the The Tribune has not been able to independently corroborate - cast a shadow over the government’s attempts to stop the spread of unauthorised developments.
Several residents claimed that during the pre-dawn raid last Thursday officers at some point drew their sidearms.
One witness, speaking anonymously to The Tribune, claimed this was in response to him trying to record the raid on his cell phone.
This resident said he “ran for his life” after the officers threatening told him to put his phone away.
Last week’s raid saw law enforcement agencies descending on the shanty town in a joint sting operation, confiscating generators, food supplies, personal items, illegal contraband and arresting several residents for various alleged infractions.
The officers handed out notices of eviction and as the sun began to rise, a 40ft container, flatbed trucks and forklifts moved in.
Yesterday, one woman who only spoke Creole, told The Tribune through her English-speaking young daughter that having received an eviction notice, she has no idea what is next for her family because she has nowhere to go.
She claimed her generator and money were removed from the place she calls home.
Asked about some of the allegations, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Desmond Bannister said he would speak about the operation in Parliament today.
The young male shanty town resident said the community has been left scrambling after last week’s raid.
“I know the Haitians they built on land that there was no permission given to building on, but we still humans,” he said.
“Thursday I would say there were as many as 60 officers. There were just so much of them. When they came, they didn’t come professional like, asking questions or anything, they came with force, pulling weapons and stuff, ransacking things,” he alleged.
“... I ran away for my life I would say because I was trying to record them doing this injustice to people who have nowhere else to go.”
The man said he was born in The Bahamas and has status here, but he lives at The Farm like many Haitians of Bahamian descent.
“On Thursday these people were just digging in our houses and if you were not at home or at work they were going by force in these people house.
“The things that the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse gave them and some that they bought on their own like freezers and generators, these people took them away even though the people was providing their receipts for some of the things that they had.”
He insisted there was a better way to deal with the situation, adding that residents would have cooperated.
Another man told The Tribune he viewed the entire ordeal as “inhumane”.
“They chased us for our phones, they broke in people house what wasn’t even home. This is wrong,” he claimed.
In early February, Mr Bannister along with other government officials toured some parts of The Farm. He said it would not be an “overnight fix” but pledged to Abaconians that the government would take the necessary action to deal with unregulated developments on the island.
Aerial surveillance, released by Abaconians earlier that month, showed new construction taking place, with buildings being built more strategically and sturdier than what was seen in the irregular communities pre-Hurricane Dorian.
Following this, the Ministry of Public Works along with other authorities carried out the operation last week.
“The Ministry of Public Works co-ordinated a multi-agency operation, with the assistance and advice of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF); the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF); Bahamas Customs Department; the Bahamas Department of Immigration; Bahamas Power and Light (BPL); and private sector partners in the unregulated community known as ‘The Farm’ near to Treasure Cay, Abaco,” a statement issued last week noted.
“The operation resulted in the arrest of illegal immigrants and other persons who are suspected of being involved in various criminal offences; the seizure of suspected stolen goods; and the disconnection of a large quantity of illegally operated generators and gas tanks.
“The illegally constructed access roadways were closed; and signs written in English and Creole were erected. Signs were also posted on illegally erected buildings. The signs warn inhabitants of the legal prohibition of any new construction, and of the intention of the government to demolish all of the illegally constructed buildings.
“The Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force will maintain a presence in the area to enforce these notices as officers of the Ministry of Public Works carry out their legal mandate during the upcoming weeks.”
Comments
mandela 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
The law is the law, why should a few be allowed to live, possess and own land just by illegally squatting on the land? If this is allowed to continue unchecked then where will it end? In the Bahamas, it is not Haitian of Bahamian descent but the other way around, Bahamian of Haitian descent. If a person is living in the Bahamas and considers themself a Haitian of Bahamian descent then clearly they are living in the wrong place and should be living in a shantytown in Haiti and not in the Bahamas Oh! true, true Bahamians can't live, possess or own crown land illegally which they are entitled to and we are also HUMANS. THE LAW IS THE LAW.
TigerB 3 hours, 1 minute ago
I wonder of they would try to build those homes in America? I was born in Spring City, and lived there until I left for Nassau. Even though our house was a wooden structure, we had proper lighting, complied with the govt's laws We didn't and couldn't take any short cuts, just like all of our neighbours. The rules are for all.
Proguing 57 minutes ago
I don't think we want to be like Biden's America, with open borders, giving stimulus checks and free Covid tests to illegals immigrants, and soon they will all receive residency papers and be able vote for the Democrats to ensure the flow never stops.
Emilio26 18 minutes ago
Proguing I heard the last Ingraham administration sold hundreds of bahamian passports to Haitian and Filipino migrants back in 2012.
JokeyJack 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
At least now after decades and decades of begging we finally find out why we Bahamians cannot get Crown Land - we are not humans.
Emilio26 21 minutes ago
Jokey Jack I'm surprised Fred Smith hasn't come forward to express his outrage over the demolition of The Farm Shantytown.🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sickened 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
"We're Humans too" - correct! And as humans you should follow the laws of the society in which you live.
Proguing 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Hummm strange that none of the criminal defenders are asking where were the body cams??? Maybe it's because the Farm residents did not shoot at the police? And where are the Biden supporters? Don't they also want open borders for the Bahamas?
benniesun 53 minutes ago
What is not being reported is how the migrants lower the standard of living of the average melanated-Bahamian by accepting low salaries, overburdening the government ran schools and hospital, send millions of dollars to Haiti etc.. We average melanated people will never see a report detailing and analyzing their impact as the Haitians are being used as a willing visible competitive and combative force against us melanated-Bahamians, so that we are distracted and cannot see the pillage and rape of our country being done by the none-melanated among us. This is why the none-melanated among us support and defend the Hatians.
tribanon 34 minutes ago
Corrupt FNM and PLP governments alike have done absolutely nothing meaningful since 1967 to stop the ever increasing flow of Haitian nationals illegally entering The Bahamas. Today the evidence of their illegal colonizing of The Bahamas is all around for true Bahamians to plainly see. And by true Bahamians, I mean those of us whose citizenship or residency is not rooted in either ourself or one of our parents or grandparents having illegally entered The Bahamas or having managed to secure citizenship or residency status through corrupt means.
Our immigration, citizenship and residency laws should have long ago been amended to prevent all illegal aliens, including those who claim to be seeking asylum, and all of their generational offspring born in The Bahamas, from ever receiving citizenship or residency status. This is the single most important thing we can immediately do to help deter the continuing influx of illegal nationals into our country with the support and assistance of organized profiteering human traffickers as well as self-serving human rights organizations. The second most important thing is to root out our corrupt immigration officials and others with ties to organized human traffickers. For decades now the smuggling of humans into our small over-populated country has supplanted the smuggling of drugs and weapons. There's no release valve for The Bahamas anymore because the US Coast Guard is now doing such a good job at preventing most of these smuggled illegal nationals from getting into the US.
And as inhumane and uncaring as all of that sounds, the harsh reality is our small struggling nation simply does not have the land area and other resources necessary to accommodate more illegal nationals than we already have. Truth be told, we are already overwhelmed by illegal nationals and there generational offspring to the point where we ourselves, as Bahamians, are on the verge of becoming a full blown nation of asylum seekers looking to flee from our own country to another country for our very own well being.
You only have to look at the increasing level of political corruption, the crumbling of our parliamentary system, the crumbling of our judiciary, our dysfunctional and under-resourced health system, our failed public education system, the ever rising level of violent crimes, the joblessness, the hunger and despair now faced by so many Bahamians, and on and on. These are certainly not matters the international human rights organizations and the likes of Fred Smith really care about. We really must start looking out for ourselves as a small nation and people under seige. Our way of life and very existence as Bahamians now depends on it more than ever.
Emilio26 14 minutes ago
tribanon I hope Fred Smith QC doesn't go crying to the United Nations claiming bahamians were being racist and discriminative towards haitians.
JokeyJack 9 minutes ago
Dont you worry Tribanon. Bahamians are with you and are gearing for trememdous change in the upcoming election by removing the FNM from power. I hear the majority of voters plan on replacing them with a totally different party called the PLP. That oughta teach them government folks a lesson !!! Even now they're probably shaking in their boots at the power and supreme intellect of the people.
