Vaccinations Resume On Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

COVID-19 vaccinations on Grand Bahama will resume today at the Susan J Wallace Community Centre in Freeport for several eligible groups.

A second vaccination centre has also been designated at the Eight Mile Rock Clinic for residents in West Grand Bahama.

The administration of the vaccine on Abaco and its cays will take place Thursday to Monday among five eligible groups, including health care workers, persons 50 years of age and older, uniformed branches, teachers and staff of schools, and hospitality workers. In Grand Bahama, vaccinations will resume through Friday, April 16, in Freeport, between 8am to noon, and 1pm to 5pm for those with appointments.Vaccine administration will also take place on Saturday, April 17, at the Eight Mile Rock Clinic between the same hours to only residents of the Eight Mile Rock and West End communities.

People may register for an appointment at vax.gov.bs.

“Vaccinations will only be given to persons registered for an appointment. Persons without internet access or needing assistance with registration may contact their local church or local government office,” a statement from health officials said.

Eligible priority groups in Grand Bahama now include healthcare workers; persons 50 years of age and older; uniformed branches; teachers and staff of schools; hospitality workers; restaurant and retail workers; students and athletes studying or competing abroad, coaches and other support personnel; members of the clergy; and accredited media. The Tribune spoke with some pastors on the island about getting the vaccine. Pastor Eddie Victor, of Living Water Assembly of God, said he has not taken the shot and believes more testing and trials should be done on the long-term effects.

“I have not taken it, and my family is not taking it because I am listening out for all the research,” he said.

Pastor Jenese Pinder, of Emmanuel Baptist Disciple Centre, said that Dr Frank Bartlett had spoken with his congregation two weeks ago.

“He educated us about it (the vaccine) at the church,” he said.

However, Pastor Pinder said he is still undecided about it.

“I am not sure yet if I am going to get it. I just want to be a little more educated about it first and get more information about it. But, some persons in our congregation have already gotten vaccinated,” he said.

Bishop Edwin Pinder, of Emmanuel Baptist Church in McLean’s Town, has also decided to wait.

“I have not gotten it yet, I am still thinking about it.” He falls within two eligible groupings as he is over 50-years-old and is a clergyman. “I can’t say yea or nay at this moment, and I want to wait it out a little bit,” he said. “I need to do a bit more research and I will wait it out.”

When asked if some members of his congregation have been vaccinated, he said: “Yes, some of them have. What I say to them I can’t tell you don’t or do, I tell them do what your heart says. If you feel like you want to go and get it,” he said.