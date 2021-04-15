Concerns Over Haiti Travel Ban Extension

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ACTIVIST Louby Georges has raised concerns over the recent extension of the government’s travel ban on Haiti.

In the latest emergency power orders the ban was extended for a further 30-day period.

The government first banned all commercial flights and vessels from Haiti in February as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of imported coronavirus cases from Haiti as that country entered its Carnival season.

Mr Georges called it “very unfortunate” The Bahamas has decided to extend the travel ban.

“There’s countless individuals whose permits have recently expired while being stuck in Haiti,” said Mr Georges.

“There are Bahamian citizens who are stuck in Haiti.

“What happens to the employment of these individuals being three months-four months, you know, not attending their job? What happens when you come back?

“What happens to the (house) that you’re renting? What happens to the permits? Are these individuals with expired work permits now going to be allowed through the airport and through immigration to enter the country?”

“What we’re not hearing with the travel ban is a comprehensive plan on the way forward, especially for the Bahamian citizen and permanent residency holders who are stuck in Haiti.”

He added: “With the decision there (are) just so many questions that are left unanswered and many more popping up everyday so it’s an opportunity for the government then to provide some clarity.”