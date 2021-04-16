Cancellation Of School Bus Contracts ‘Heartless’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER seven of eight school bus transportation contracts in Central Andros were brought to an end, some have complained of political victimisation.

In a statement yesterday, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell said the “abrupt” terminations “without cause” appear to be politically motivated.

However, an Andros official said no one was taken by surprise over the move and chalked the issue up to the normal practice of contracts coming to an end and others being awarded the jobs.

“This latest round of terminations follows a pattern of rank and naked political victimisation and discrimination in hiring practices and contract administration within the public service by the FNM,” Mr Mitchell said in a statement.

“This practice is heartless as it creates undue economic hardship on an already vulnerable population struggling in tough economic times brought on in part by the failed policies of the FNM. This is simply wrong, evil, divisive and has no place in the Bahamian body politic. Dr Minnis and the FNM must go.”

One of the bus drivers told The Tribune that the Ministry of Education sent a message stating as of next Friday, officials do not want the drivers on the road any longer.

He admitted the contracts had expired because they were issued for a five year period. They were supposed to end last June, but were extended through the pandemic.

“They had hold off on all contracts even up to local government elections,” the bus driver said.

However, the driver alleged the ministry would erratically say when services were no longer needed.

“Sometimes they tell you ‘okay we going month to month,’” the driver said. “Now they saying from week to week and you went ahead and you insured and licensed your bus which cost maybe $3,500-$4,000. But in the morning, you can wake up and they can tell you no longer needed.

“Like before the Easter they said that our time was over. On Monday, they call back saying that they need us for Tuesday morning which we think is not fair.”

The driver called the recent move “political” and believes it is motivated by the upcoming election season. He also claimed officials were aware of every bus drivers’ political affiliation.

“It’s not a problem, that’s just politics you know ……it happens all over the world but it’s just the way you do things. There’s nothing wrong doing what they have to do, but it’s the way you do things and it’s the right way.

“If we could’ve carry you through the pandemic during this hard time for everybody now all of sudden you wanna just want get rid of us coming so close to election to make sure your people be sorted out.”

District Superintendent of North and Central Andros and the Berry Islands Michelle Bowleg said the contracts have expired and the government has now decided to issue new ones.

She said: “Well actually this is really a regular process in terms of contracts being awarded and so contracts would’ve expired and the government has decided to issue new contracts. Of course, persons have been informed. No one is surprised. Persons have been informed that new contracts will be awarded.”

The district superintendent admitted she was aware that some extensions were made because of the pandemic.

When told about the concern that the recent decisions may be politically motivated, she replied: “Well I cannot really comment on persons and their personal views.

“I cannot state what a person thinks, but like I say that contracts are signed and contracts expire and new contracts are awarded.

“This process is something that would’ve gone on for a very long time in terms of an end of a contract and the beginning of new one.”