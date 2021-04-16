Man Accused Of Attempted Murder Of Police Officers Denied Bail

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN ANDROS man accused of assaulting three police officers with rocks and a conch shell a day before he allegedly tried to kill them was on Friday denied bail ahead of his trial.

Police said John Newton Jr, 43, attempted to murder Sergeant 2690 Kirkwood Dean, Corporal 2963 Oostrum Douglas and Corporal 3226 Christopher Griffin in Staniard Creek, Central Andros on January 5.

The prosecution said the accused also used a handgun to endanger the lives of the officers during the incident, which took place on Queen’s Highway that same day.

During the hearing, Newton Jr was further accused of threatening to kill a woman, along with Sgt Dean and Cpl Griffin on January 4.

Police said the accused also assaulted the two officers with rocks and a conch shell that same day.

On Friday, Newton Jr denied the threats of death and assault allegations and those matters were adjourned to June 18 for trial.

Due to the nature of the attempted murder offences, he was not required to enter a plea and that particular case was adjourned to June 18 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the interim, he was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Newton Jr has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.