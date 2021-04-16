Man Dies After Crash In Abaco

A 28-year-old man from Treasure Cay died after a traffic accident in Abaco on Thursday.

According to reports, shortly before 8pm, a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with two male occupants and a brown Daihatsu Mira with a lone male driver, collided on the SC Bootle Highway near the area of Treasure Cay Airport.

The driver of the Daihatsu Mira was ejected out of the vehicle on impact just before it burst into flames. He was later pronounced dead by a doctor at the Marsh Harbour Community Clinic. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado also received serious injuries, but are in stable condition.