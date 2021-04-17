One Dead, One Injured After Aircraft Crashes Off South Bimini

One man is dead and another is injured after an aircraft crashed in waters near South Bimini on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm, police were called to waters near the South Bimini International Airport, where it was reported that the aircraft had crash landed. Officers, assisted by residents from Bimini, went to the crash site some 200-300 yards east of the airport runway.

Two men were extracted from the water – one was alert but appeared to be severely injured, the other appeared lifeless. Both were taken to the Bimini Clinic where one of them was pronounced dead.

According to enquiries, the aircraft had left Tamami Airport, Florida on Friday with four passengers. They arrived at the South Bimini International Airport shortly before 9am. All four passengers disembarked. Later that day, shortly after 9pm, the two passengers took off from the South Bimini International Airport before the plane crashed.

Investigations will continue along with officials from the Civil Aviation Authority.