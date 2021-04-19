‘Don’T Just Call Killers Monsters, Bring Them To Justice’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said National Security Minister Marvin Dames has to do more than just call the gunmen behind last week’s mass shooting “cowards” and “monsters”, but must “promise to bring them to justice”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr Davis said Mr Dames must also clarify “backwater chats on social media” about the immediate events leading to the men’s deaths.

“Were the victims in police custody immediately prior to their untimely demise? Who would normally be privy to the release of wards of the state? What additional preventive and social engineering measures has the government implemented over the last four years?

“Important internal security and social issues of this nature must be adequately addressed and clarified if the government is to secure public support and confidence in its ability to manage and handle crime,” Mr Davis noted.

Police have said the men were shot about two hours after they were released from custody in connection with illegal firearm possession. Police also suspect the killings were motivated by gang activity.

Meanwhile, Mr Davis also raised concerns about the crime prevention technology purchased by the Minnis administration.

“I raise the issue of crime prevention yet again because as I have said in the past, the multimillion dollar Shotspotter technology is clearly reactive.

“The efficacy of the multimillion dollar drones remains to be seen.

“By the time the shots fired were detected or spotted, conveyed to a control centre somewhere to a foreign country and relayed back to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for action, six people lay dead, two injured and the assailants made good their escape.

“In its wake, families are devastated and communities are left deeply shaken and vulnerable, trying to make sense of this senseless act of violence, while questioning the government’s ability to keep them safe.”

Mr Davis said it appears Thursday’s ambush was well-planned and executed. He said anti-crime measures must not only be comprehensive, but more dynamic and proactive than the organised criminal elements seeking to counter them.

“Like mutating viruses, organised criminal elements constantly change their criminal methodologies in order to evade authorities,” Mr Davis continued.

Yesterday, Bishop Simeon Hall also weighed in on gun violence.

The former chairman of the National Advisory Council on Crime said Mr Dames must keep his election promise of putting a major dent in crime. While crime has been trending down in recent years, there have been frequent gun attacks this year.

The outspoken pastor called for the issue of guns to be tackled in an effort to deal with the country’s murder count.

“I think the least we could do is to let the Minister of National Security lead the country as he promised in his pre-election campaign he would lead the country in getting rid of guns,” he said.

“Now I know he’s done a good job so far, but obviously guns are not made in The Bahamas. We can solve to a greater degree murder counts by ridding the country of illegal weapons.

“We need to do better with how guns come into The Bahamas.

“Right now, I believe that as good a job as Minister Dames is doing, it could be better and he must keep his election promise that he’s going to put a major dent in crime and we need to hold him to that.”

The pastor emeritus of New Covenant Baptist Church also said Christian parents should turn in their “criminal sons and daughters” instead of turning a blind eye to their illegal activities.