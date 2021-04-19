Man Dead After Stabbing On Collins Avenue

A man is dead after a stabbing incident on Collins Avenue early on Monday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 4am, police were called to Collins Avenue and Sixth Terrace where the man was discovered lying on the side of the street.

Emergency Medical Service personnel were called to the scene and examined the man, who was later pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist this investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.