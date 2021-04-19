More Vaccine Sites Added

TWO new community COVID-19 vaccination sites have been added to service more walk-up appointments and increase access to the vaccine.

The new sites are located at the Pilgrim Baptist Church on Kemp Road and St Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church, Bernard Road.

COVID-19 vaccines will resume on New Providence and Grand Bahama today at the following sites until Friday.

• Kendal GL Isaacs National Gymnasium (Monday - Friday)

• Pilgrim Baptist Church, St James Road (Monday - Wednesday)

• Church of God of Prophecy, East St. (Monday – Friday)

• Loyola Hall, Gladstone Rd (Wednesday– Friday)

• St Anselm’s Church, Bernard Rd. (Thursday – Friday)

• Susan J Wallace Community Centre, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Vaccinations will take today place at the Stapledon School for those with disabilities and their caregivers. Caregivers must accompany the person they are caring for.

For the week of Monday 26 to Friday, April 30, vaccinations will be administered on New Providence and Grand Bahama at:

• Church of God of Prophecy, East St. (Monday – Friday)

• Kendal GL Isaacs National Gymnasium (Monday - Friday)

• St Anselm’s Church, Bernard Rd. (Monday)

• Susan J Wallace Community Centre, Freeport, Grand Bahama (Monday – Friday)

Please note that the following priority groups are now eligible to receive the vaccine:

• Healthcare workers;

• People 50 years of age and older;

• People with disabilities

• Uniformed branches (RBDF, RBPF, COVID Ambassadors, BDOCS, Customs and

Immigration);

• Teachers and staff of schools;

• Hospitality workers (hotel and resort employees, public transportation workers,

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Co, Nassau Cruise Port (NCP), straw market, port and beach vendors and tour operators);

• Restaurant and retail workers;

• Students and athletes studying or competing abroad, coaches and other support;

• Home-bound physically disabled residents;

• Members of the clergy; and

• Accredited media (editors, reporters/anchors, photographers and videographers).

Appointments may be made online at https://vax.gov.bs for all sites. For residents without access to the internet, walk-up appointments are available at the Church of God of Prophecy, East St, Pilgrim Baptist Church, Kemp Rd and St Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church, Bernard Rd.

Those who do not fit into one of the above groups should not attempt to make an appointment at this time. Proof of age or occupation is required at the vaccination site. For students and athletes, proof of study or competition abroad is required.

To register a homebound physically disabled resident with the COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Unit please call 511 or email deborahfox@bahamas.gov.bs.