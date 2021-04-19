Plp ‘To Limit In-Person’ Campaigns Over Covid

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Phillip “Brave” Davis has said his party will be limiting in-person campaigning and implementing several new safety protocols, due to a worrisome uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The opposition leader also revealed the party had planned to have a meeting this week to ratify additional candidates but decided against it due to the rise in cases.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Davis said he is concerned about the climbing COVID numbers and again criticised the government for having no plan to safeguard the country against this third wave of new infections.

His comments came after health officials recorded 40 new cases in the country, pushing the nation’s overall total to 9,736. Of this figure, 441 cases are active. Meanwhile, 45 people are said to be in hospital.

Yesterday, Mr Davis said: “Neither the minister of health nor the competent authority has communicated specific initiatives to the Bahamian public for mitigating the impact of this third wave. This continues to be a government that reacts instead of planning ahead.

“The PLP is not going to wait for their guidance in order to act. We are therefore announcing a pull-back on in-person campaigning and implementing the following: canvassing will take place in groups no larger than five. Canvassers should not enter homes, but stay outside at a distance of several feet, with masks on at all times. PLP candidates are already undergoing weekly COVID testing as part of our internal protocols designed to reduce COVID risks. This will continue.”

His comments were also echoed by PLP COVID taskforce co-chair, Dr Michael Darville, who said the party wanted to lead by example and act responsibly as the country battles its third COVID wave.

He also called on the government to be proactive and not reactive in its COVID response.

“We are very concerned about the apparent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the country, specifically in New Providence and Grand Bahama,” he told The Tribune. “We believe the government must move swiftly to address what appears to be community spread, first by increasing PCR testing and preparing the public healthcare system for possible increase in admissions of symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The clock is ticking and we must be proactive and not reactive.”

During a Ministry of Health press conference earlier this month, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said political gatherings should not be happening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite Dr McMillan’s suggestions, some parties have still been seen campaigning and hosting walkabouts in certain communities.

Most recently, Dr Minnis and party members canvassed the South Beach community on Saturday.

“Last week, I called on the Prime Minister to show that his actions could match his rhetoric about the importance of keeping Bahamians safe. He talks the talk, but does not walk the walk,” Mr Davis also said. “He has increased FNM campaign activities even while asking Bahamians to restrict their own gatherings. His failure to communicate the date for the elections is further evidence of his disregard for Bahamians (as well as representing one of many broken promises); removing uncertainty about the date could allow all political parties to create campaign plans that reduce risk to Bahamians.

“The PLP Covid Task Force will continue to follow scientific updates and advise our campaign. In the meantime, we are planning a number of virtual events to share our economic plan with the Bahamian people.”

When asked to respond to criticisms of the hypocrisy of his calls for small gatherings while large political gatherings are occurring, Dr Minnis has previously said: “You would’ve seen them (campaigners) still spacing out somewhat and each and every one, regardless of the political organisation, each and every one was wearing a mask.”