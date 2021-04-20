Investigators Return To Crash Scene

By LEANDRA ROLLE

INVESTIGATORS will return to Bimini today to continue their probe into a plane crash that killed one of two men on board.

Air Accident Investigation Authority chief investigator, Captain Delvin Major said a team is being sent to the island today to assist with the matter after their efforts were disrupted because of the fuel in the water.

“We sent a team down on Saturday,” Captain Major said.

“We just were able to do a limited preliminary investigation because there was still a lot of fuel in the water so it was a danger to our investigators and they could not fully get involved like we would need to, but (today) we will head back to Bimini to continue our investigations because the conditions would’ve been more favourable.

“We’re also moving the aircraft where it’s at now and it’s being taken to the United States where we will be meeting with the individuals from the manufacturer who would be assisting us (in our investigations). We’re leaving next week.”

He also said initial investigations conducted by AAIA found that pilots of the small plane that crash landed in waters in South Bimini last Friday had received clearance to fly from the island at night.

He confirmed the matter when asked to respond to claims from a concerned citizen that the flight did not get the proper authorisation to depart from Bimini and also, that night flying on the island is prohibited.

“Well, so far our investigations have determined that the flight was properly notified to the authorities and so, we did find that the document that there was a flight plan and approval to do that,” Capt Major said.

“The airport in Bimini does have proper lighting and I don’t know where those claims come from. . .but as far as this flight is concerned, the flight did have proper authorisation to fly into and out of Bimini at night and the airport was staffed with the appropriate amount of people to ensure that the flight can get in and get out as required.”

According to reports, a Piper Navajo PA-31 aircraft, registered in the United States, was heading to Florida with two American men onboard when they crashed in waters in South Bimini shortly after take-off.

Family and friends have identified the victims as 59-year-old Andre Wade and 20-year-old Kyle Wade, father and son. The son died in the incident.

According to initial enquiries, the aircraft had left Tamami Airport, Florida on Friday with four passengers.

They arrived at the South Bimini International Airport shortly before 9am. All four passengers disembarked. Later that day, shortly after 9pm, the two passengers took off from the South Bimini International Airport before the plane crashed.