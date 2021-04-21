Officers’ Ordeal In Dorian Recovery

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CRIME scene investigator testified in the Coroner’s Court yesterday how he and a team of officers retrieved numerous bodies of victims who were trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings after Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Police Sergeant Austin Bowles said he and a team of officers from the Central Detective Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit were sent to Abaco to assist with recovery efforts after the monster storm hit the island, flattening homes and buildings.

His comments came during a Coroner’s Court inquest before Coroner Jeannine Weech-Gomez into the presumed deaths of people reported missing after Hurricane Dorian.

Sgt Bowles said the officers were given specific instructions as it relates to Dorian recovery efforts, though he did not detail what those orders included during yesterday’s inquest.

He said bodies were retrieved from underneath homes, trailers, churches and in some instances debris — mostly confined to the Marsh Harbour area — and were later photographed.

He also said there were times when officers used heavy duty equipment like a tractor to remove debris in order to collect the bodies, noting such equipment was used to collect those victims found beneath a church’s wall.

Asked by Coroner Weech-Gomez what happened to bodies after they were collected, Sgt Bowles said officers wrote on each victim’s body bags the date on which they were found and their locations of discovery.

He said the bodies were subsequently placed in a trailer, which he described as a makeshift morgue, at the Marsh Harbour Clinic.

Speaking of his experience, Sgt Bowles described it as being “horrible”, adding that he has never been “exposed to anything like that” in his life despite being on the force for more than 15 years.

“Anything you saw on TV was a drop in the bucket compared to what you actually saw,” he said.

Sgt Nelson Bolton also gave emotional testimony via Zoom yesterday regarding his experience during the storm.

The officer, who currently lives on Abaco, recalled how he and other officers carried out several rescue and recovery efforts on the island, assisting more than 100 people whose homes or shelters were either badly damaged or completely destroyed.

Sgt Bolton said the officers began their search and rescue operations after seeing first-hand the destruction left by Dorian, including dead bodies.

He also recounted the horror stories that were told him by locals who lost their loved ones to the storm.

“I remember a friend of mine telling me how he was trying to hold onto his wife and daughter but whatever metal he was holding onto started to sever his finger but he lost his wife and daughter after the waves carried them.

“Their bodies were recovered on Don McKay Boulevard and they were placed in a refrigerator.”

Asked to describe Abaco before and after Dorian, Sgt Bolton replied: “There is no word to describe the total loss of Abaco.”

For her part, Carlene Edgecombe testified how she lost two daughters—Jendayia Edgecombe, 17, and Myeisha, eight—to the deadly storm that fatal summer.

The Tribune has previously reported how the two sisters were never seen alive again after the roof of a local church in which they had sought shelter along with their father had collapsed.

Yesterday, the Abaco resident broke down in tears on Zoom while recalling when she first received the news from her husband.

“I waited at the government complex for (several) days and was walking up and down and asking about my daughters,” she told the court.

“About three days in, I saw my husband and asked him where the girls and he shook his head and started crying and walked away.”

Mrs Edgecombe said the last time she laid eyes on her daughters were August 31, a day before the storm.

Despite reports from residents that the girls’ bodies were taken by the relevant authorities and placed in trailers, Mrs Edgecombe said she still has not seen their bodies.

She told the court she believed her daughters drowned.

Asked if she gave DNA samples to the police, Mrs Edgecombe replied: “Every time I been there, it was like police couldn’t get their act together, so I left and I been there twice.”