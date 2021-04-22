Man Denies Running Club Against Pandemic Orders

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN yesterday denied violating Emergency Orders by operating a prohibited business earlier this year.

Akeem Wilson, 54, was charged with prohibited business activities after police alleged he was found in violation of the Emergency Orders by operating Club Twilight on January 23.

The bar owner denied the allegation during his hearing before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis yesterday and his matter was adjourned to June 23 for trial.

Wilson was granted $500 bail on his own recognizance until that time.

In a separate matter yesterday, a judge discharged a woman who was initially summoned to court for patronising a business that was operating without a valid permit. Rokeisha Smith, 44, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes after she was accused of giving business to the Last Man Standing Pub and Restaurant on January 17.

She pleaded guilty, but told the magistrate she was only in the prohibited establishment for a “couple of seconds” when officers approached them, told them to go back inside and asked them for identification. Smith claimed the officers then spoke to the owners of the bar and asked them to produce their business licence. She said when they did, it was discovered their permit had expired. Smith insisted she was not aware the bar was not supposed to be open as people were in it.

After listening to her explanation, Magistrate Forbes told Smith every legal establishment is required to post their business licence in a “conspicuous location”. He explained if a business place does not have their permit displayed openly, chances are they are not operating legally. As a result, he told her to be more mindful in the future and discharged her with a warning.