Probation For Buying Hemp ‘For Wife Of Boss’

A JAMAICAN man who was caught with $60 worth of marijuana he claimed he bought for his employer’s wife was yesterday placed on probation for one year.

Police arrested Derrick Williams after they found eight grams of Indian hemp on him on April 15.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis.

The court heard officers were on mobile patrol in the Gambier Village area around 8.20am that morning when they observed Williams driving a silver Toyota Passo. The prosecution said the accused appeared to look in the direction of officers before acting in a suspicious manner.

As a result, they beckoned for him to stop and told him to get out of his vehicle. When they searched him, they found a clear plastic baggie containing $60 worth of marijuana in his sock. Williams was subsequently arrested and taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit for questioning. During his interview he admitted the offence, but said he “bought the dope for his boss’ wife”.

During the hearing, Williams maintained his explanation. He also told the magistrate that while his actions were “plain stupid”, he only committed the offence because he wanted to “keep his job”.

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate Rolle Davis placed Williams on a year’s probation. He warned the accused that if he failed to be of good behaviour during that time frame, he would be sentenced to six months in jail.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Darling, 18, was placed on probation after he was found with a marijuana joint on April 14.

Police said that morning, officers conducting road checks on Fox Hill Road observed Darling riding in a Nissan Cube without a seatbelt. When they approached his car to ask him why he was not complying with the road regulations, they smelt a strong scent of marijuana. When they searched his vehicle, they found a clear Ziploc bag with one gram of Indian hemp.

Yesterday, the teen told Magistrate Rolle Davis he had asthma so he bought the drugs to smoke to alleviate the “tightness” he felt in his chest. He also said his asthma had become “less severe” after he started smoking marijuana.

In response, the magistrate told Darling that his explanation was perplexing as smoking would exacerbate his respiratory problems. As a result, he placed him on six months’ probation. If Darling is convicted of any offence during that time he will be fined $300 or risk being sentenced to one month in jail.