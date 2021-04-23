Date Set For Sentencing Over Drug Possession

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

CHIEF Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt is next week set to determine the fate of a 32-year-old man who on Friday confessed to being in possession of $26,000 worth of marijuana and cocaine.

Christopher Cartwright was charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply after officers seized nine pounds of Indian hemp along with a pound of cocaine when they raided his residence on April 21.

According to the prosecution, the marijuana was worth $13,500 while the cocaine had a street value of $12,500.

Police said that on the same day 10 unfired rounds of .9mm ammunition and another round of .45 ammunition were also found at Cartwright’s residence.

When the accused appeared before the Chief Magistrate on Friday, he owned up to the offences. However, his co-accused, Aniqueker Astwood, who was arraigned with him, denied the allegations.

The court was told that around 6.35am that day, a team of officers, along with a dog from the K-9 unit, proceeded to Cartwright’s apartment complex. Upon their arrival they identified themselves, showed the accused their warrant and informed him of their search. Upon entering the residence, the officers deployed the police dog who gave indications to a lower cabinet in the kitchen. When they searched it, they found three black plastic wraps that all contained a quantity of marijuana.

The prosecution said the service dog then proceeded to a bedroom where he made indications to a closet. There, officers found another black plastic wrap with marijuana as well as a plastic bag containing a quantity of cocaine that was stashed in a tan coloured Tommy Hilfiger jacket. This time, the dog made indications underneath the bed of another room. There, officers found a pair of Nike sneakers, which when examined, contained $1,500 cash in one foot, and a bag with another quantity of cocaine in the other foot.

A further search of a drawer in the bedroom also led to the discovery of another plastic bag filled with cocaine. Thereafter, the police dog proceeded to the bathroom where another plastic wrap with marijuana and two plastic bags filled with several foil wraps were discovered. During their investigation, officers also found a small black box with 10 live rounds of .9mm ammunition as well as one unfired round of .45mm ammunition on top of the accused’s kitchen cabinets. Cartwright was subsequently arrested and taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit. During his interview, he took ownership of the drugs, but declined to comment on the ammunition that was found in his home.

After listening to the prosecution’s facts, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said she would adjourn the matter to consider her position properly. She is scheduled to deliver her sentence on April 27.

Both Cartwright and Astwood were remanded into custody until that time.