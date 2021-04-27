Computers Donated By U.S. Schools

FIVE Virginia based high schools have donated 119 Dell touchscreen notebook computers along with power supplies to the Ministry of Education.

The US schools which made the donation are Chesterfield Academy, Clarke County, Deep Run, Forest Park and Northumberland.

The Ministry of Education received the computers along with power supplies, valued at approximately $30,000, during a handover ceremony at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Thursday. Ministry of officials including Ministry of Education Jeffrey Lloyd; Lorraine Armbrister, permanent secretary and Dr Marcellus Taylor, director, were on hand to receive the donation.

Usha Pitts, US Embassy in Nassau charge d’affaires, was also in attendance.

Mr Lloyd said the gift is an outpouring of benevolence that demonstrates evidence of a vast level of social responsibility.

The computers have all been earmarked to assist students at the A F Adderley Junior High School in New Providence, he said.

The donation was a part of the Virginia Student Training and Refurbishment Programme, a state-wide initiative which teaches students to recondition surplus computers.

The computers are subsequently donated to families, organisations and school districts.

Meanwhile on Friday, the ministry expressed gratitude to local public/private partners who participated in a national initiative for the provision of devices and data plans for public school students.

In September 2020, with an initial contribution of $60,000, Leno Corporate Services Limited launched a campaign in conjunction with the ministry, to put a learning device in the hands of students who were in need of a laptop or computer.

Since then, numerous businesses, service clubs, individuals and other entities have contributed to the drive resulting in more than $500,000 in donations and financial contributions.

At a ceremony to mark the final presentation of tablets through the Leno Learning Link partnership on Friday, Mr Lloyd thanked founder and CEO of Leno, Sean K Longley for his vision and generosity in helping the Ministry and country put a device in the hands of every public school student who needed one. He also recognised the partners, corporate sponsors, individual donors, organisations and NGOs who contributed.