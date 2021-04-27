Eustacia Wants To Make The World A Safer Place

By ALESHA CADET

Eustacia Jennings believes that keeping people safe at their workplaces, especially in an environmentally sustainable manner, will result in a better society and a healthy planet.

Although she is a very scientifically minded, and on the verge of completing her PhD in Environmental Science, Eustacia Jennings is also a very spiritual person.

In fact, as unlikely as it may sound, it was a Bible verse which inspired her to become an environmentalist, specifically the Psalm 139:13, which says: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.”

“The story goes that I leapt with joy in my mother’s stomach who was taking the class ‘Man and his Environment’ while completing her teaching degree at the former College of the Bahamas,” she told Tribune Weekend.

Like her mother, Eustacia considered higher education vitally important to her life’s path.

Therefore, after completing 12 years at Bahamas Academy, where she graduated valedictorian, she went on to complete an AA degree in Chemistry and Mathematics at COB, graduating with the Governor General’s Award. She completed her Bachelor’sdegree in Chemistry and Environment Studies at McGill University in Canada and a Master’s degree in Environmental Management at University of Houston, Clear Lake.

“And I am all but finished with my dissertation for my PhD in Environmental Science at University of North Texas and hope one day to complete it,” she said.

As a seasoned environmental, health and safety (EHS) professional, Eustacia recently launched her own business: Jennings Environmental, Safety and Security (JESS) Consultants.

The company, she explained, provides government and private businesses as well as NGOs with the knowledge, skills and guidance to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity by reducing risks, preventing loss and fostering sustainable behaviours in their work environments.

“I have over 20 years in environmental experience and 10 plus years in safety spanning numerous industries, including the power, maritime, aviation, oil and gas, manufacturing and food and beverage Industries. This has been a scary yet empowering experience so far,” she said.

“Having been pushed into full-time entrepreneurship after being terminated from my job in December 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, it was sink or swim. As a single female entrepreneur there is no fallback plan or much financial support. Thankfully, I was able to use my severance pay to invest into my business and survive for a few months. It gets overwhelming at times, but I keep my vision and mission in front of me. The fact that my business is also helping to keep persons safe during this pandemic also gives me motivation to keep pushing. This pandemic has taken so much away from us, but it will not defeat us,” she said.

One of Eustacia’s major motivators and supporters was her cousin, the late Samantha Miller-Lewis, whom she described as a “true boss lady”.

“She died on (Wednesday, April 21) and I must keep pushing to honour (her legacy) and our grandmother, Elodie Pintard Wilson, a straw vendor and our first boss and example of entrepreneurship,” she said.

Through JESS Consultants, which can boast of clients such as Fusion Superplex,she offers free safety and environmental gap assessments and a free 30-minute initial consultation. She specialises in environmental and safety management system design and implementation.

The business is based in Nassau, but Eustacia is primarily working remotely with partners and clients around the globe and will be operating out of Turks and Caicos very soon.

“Being able to live a life on my terms and doing what I love is worth more than gold. I can take the time I need to care for my mental and physical well-being without being made to feel guilty about it. I am in such a happier and healthier place now. My passion and purpose have been renewed and I am flowing with ideas, even other business ventures are springing forth. I’m preparing to launch Jennings Exquisite, Sexy and Sophisticated (JESS) Authentic Designs that celebrates our heritage by offering custom- made African and Bahamian accessories,” said Eustacia.

When asked what makes JESS Consultants unique, Eustacia said her business takes an international approach.

Well-travelled, Eustacia has had the chance to live and work in five different countries.

“And these experiences have shaped the business model, resulting in products and services that are world class,” she said.

On the environmental services front, Eustacia said, there are a few local companies she is inspired by, such as Stacy Moultrie’s SEV Consulting, which she considers a pioneer in the environmental field.

“There aren’t many occupational health and safety services that I saw doing what I think needs to be done. Because of my extensive travel and work around the globe, I have been privileged to be exposed to and connected to several international colleagues and companies that I draw inspiration from. The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and International Organisation of Safety and Health (IOSH) provides a great support system. It is my hope to form something similar here. A Bahamas Association of Safety Professionals would provide support and help develop this industry and push the agenda of occupational health and safety in the country. It can create jobs, opportunities, training and mentorship for other young Bahamians interested in safety,” she said.

“We have great plans for the rest of 2021. Now that our website has launched, we would like to increase our virtual training offerings, but this requires some investments. Unfortunately, we were not successful in obtaining the Small Business Grants to assist with this. We were also hoping to be chosen to be a part of the American Women Entrepreneur Cohort to help further develop our business plan, but that was also unsuccessful. Despite these setbacks we have been gathering resources, guidance and support wherever we can to finance, structure and bring these plans to life,” said Eustacia.

