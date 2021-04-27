New Miss Teen Bahamas Wants To Give A Voice To Young Abuse Victims

By CARA HUNT

Tribune Features Writer

cbrennen@tribunemedia.net

Sheronika Simeon took a huge leap of faith when she entered the Miss Teen Bahamas International beauty pageant for a second time. It was a gamble that paid off when she won the crown on Sunday evening.

Sheronika is no stranger to leaping. After all, the 17-year-old is both a long and triple jumper, plays soccer, and when not taking to the field, plays the flute.

“This is my second time returning to the pageant, but I wanted to prove to myself and to the naysayers that I could (do it),” she told Tribune Woman.

And while the second time proved the charm, she admits it was difficult.

“This time around, I did have some challenges, because I did not have the financial sponsorship that I would have liked, but I was mentally prepared and ready to do my best and I had more confidence,” she said.

Sheronika, who competed as Miss New Providence in this pageant, worked tirelessly on the areas she felt she needed improvement in, particularly her public speaking and articulation. Her efforts paid off when she captured the hearts of the judges.

During her reign, Sheronika said she hopes to advance her platform of preventing child abuse, whether it be physical, emotional or mental.

“I have been a victim of abuse and so I hope that I can bring more awareness to this issue. I want to use my platform to be a voice for other young people who are going through this so that they know that they are not alone,” she said.

“I think it is very important that young people hear other young people speaking up and being a voice, because it means that I am someone they can relate to and so they can know that they are not alone.”

Sheronika advises anyone who finds themselves in an abusive situation to speak up.

“Speak to someone you know and can trust. Be confident within yourself that it will get better, even if it has to get worse for a while to get better,” she said.

Director of Pageant Affairs Clint Watson said Sheronika was well positioned from the start.

“She carried herself with such grace. She was the epitome of a queen. She learned from her first experience, and she came knowing what to do and she was very impressive,” he said.

“We are very excited to begin this new relationship with her as our queen.

Clint added that this year’s competition was the strongest ever.

“Anyone of the six young ladies this year could have been the queen, but it came down to the final decision of the judges and what they saw in Sheronika,” he said.

For now, Sheronika is excited to begin her reign, even if there will have to be some restrictions due to the pandemic.

“I don’t want COVID to restrict what we will be able to achieve, so for now we will focus on virtual and safe events until we can begin street campaigns,” she said.

And looking towards the future, the C R Walker senior high school student said she would love to be a physiotherapist.

Now in its fourth year, the Miss Teen Bahamas International organisation has established itself as a reputable competition for young women between the ages of 13 to 18.

In addition to contestants from New Providence, this year, the organisation was able to boast of three Family Island contestants.

The other contestants were Miss Teen Abaco Jana Bootle, Miss Teen Berry Islands Alexandria Clarke, Miss Teen Exuma Syonne Rolle, Miss Teen Grand Bahama Beyoncé Forbes and Miss Teen Long Island Charisse Butterfield.