Man In Hospital After Shooting

A MAN is in the hospital after he was shot on Monday night.

Police said they were alerted by Shot Spotter technology after 9pm about gunshots in the area of Dorsett and Adderley Streets in Fox Hill.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, however while enroute they saw two speeding vehicles. Police stopped the vehicles and discovered that a man was suffering from a gunshot injury to his left foot.

The man told police that while in the area of Liberty Baptist Church, he was approached by two men in dark clothing. One of the suspects fired a weapon in his direction, injuring him, before fleeing. The victim is in stable condition. An investigation is continuing.