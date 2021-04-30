Pm Stands By Call For Testing Regime For Unvaccinated Staff

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Friday stood by his call for businesses to implement a testing regime for employees who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a contract signing for the government's purchase of the Grand Bahama International Airport on Thursday, Dr Minnis encouraged employers to have their unvaccinated employees "take a COVID test, PCR test, weekly so as to not jeopardize the remainder of (their) employees."

The comment sparked feedback from the public given that RT-PCR tests typically cost more than $100 per test.

Asked in Eleuthera on Friday about his comments, Dr Minnis reiterated his view but did not specify that employers should demand a weekly PCR test.

"You should encourage individuals to vaccinate," he said. "It is established that if in the environment or the workplace those individuals are vaccinated, then if one individual in that environment is not vaccinated, you would not have to close your business (after there is exposure) because the remainder are protected. For those who have refused for whatever reason to not be vaccinated then there should be some form of test that they should do to ensure that the environment is safe."

Dr Minnis sidestepped questions about House Speaker Halson Moultrie, who abruptly adjourned House proceedings on Wednesday after accusing the executive of ignoring the authority of Parliament.

"The Cabinet Office seems to think that it controls Parliament," Speaker Moultrie said, adding: “Now, I don’t necessarily pick fights or wars, but if you want a war, you can get a war. They say if you don’t want a war, don’t start one. So don’t come in this Parliament talking about reading books of war because more than one person in this Parliament reads books of war."

In his first public comments about Speaker Moultrie's remarks, Dr Minnis avoided addressing the matter directly.

"I didn't even think about it," he said. "I'm more concerned with getting vaccinations out to the general population. I'm more concerned with saving lives. I'm more concerned with getting our economy back and having our population working."

Dr Minnis visited Eleuthera on Friday to open a new Passport Office in Governor's Harbour.

"Eleuthera residents should not be disadvantaged in any way because you reside outside our larger urban centres," he said. "You should not have to endure the inconvenience and unnecessary costs associated with travelling to New Providence to apply for and collect your passports. Passports are essential as travel documents and proof of citizenship and identification. These documents should be available to you where you live."