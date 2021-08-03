Disappointment For Shaunae Miller-Uibo In 200m Final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The 200m final in Tokyo, Japan turned out to be a major disappointment for Shaunae Miller-Uibo as she jogged across the finish line in eighth place.

Twelve hours after she cruised to first place in the opening round of the 400m in her attempt for the 200/400m double at the 2020 Olympic Games, Miller-Uibo got left behind coming off the curve.

Running in “no man's land” in lane nine, she couldn’t turn on the afterburners on the home stretch and faded behind the pack in a time of 24.00 seconds.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrated with her second consecutive sweep of the two sprint titles as she took the gold in a national record of 21.53. Namibia’s Christine Mboma established an under-20 Olympic record in 21.81 and American Gabrielle Thomas clinched the bronze in 21.87.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 100m silver medalist, had to settle for fourth in 21.94.

The 27-year-old Miller-Uibo will now try to regroup for the semi-final of her signature event, the 400m. She will return with little rest on Wednesday in the second of three heats in lane six.