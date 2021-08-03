Five More Deaths And 334 Confirmed Cases Since Friday

THE Bahamas recorded 334 new COVID-19 cases since Friday along with five new deaths.

There have now been 15,011 cases of the virus in the country.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said 91 new cases were recorded – 74 in New Providence, eight in Grand Bahama, five in Eleuthera, two in the Berry Islands and two cases with locations pending.

The previous day there were 81 new cases. In New Providence 63 cases were recorded, while Grand Bahama recorded 11. There was one new case in Abaco, two in Eleuthera and four in Exuma.

Officials also said there were four deaths recorded between July 27 and 31. A 51-year-old woman from Exuma died on July 27.

The remaining fatalities were all from New Providence. On July 29 a 56-year-old woman died. An 89-year-old woman died on July 30 and a woman, 59, died on July 31.

Friday recorded that the highest number of cases was 162. The majority of these cases were in the capital with 136. Grand Bahama recorded 10, Abaco 6, Eleuthera 7, two in the Berry Islands and one case in Exuma.

There was also one additional death. On July 23 a 52-year-old man from New Providence died. There have now been 291 deaths.

The next batch of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive today. Officials said this third set of Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccines will consist of 33,600 doses.